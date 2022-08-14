Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Iran’s top automaker sets sights on Russian market

AFP

Published

Mehdi Khatibi, the CEO of industrial group Iran Khodro, speaks to reporters in Tehran, on August 14, 2022
Mehdi Khatibi, the CEO of industrial group Iran Khodro, speaks to reporters in Tehran, on August 14, 2022 - Copyright AFP OLEKSANDR GIMANOV
Mehdi Khatibi, the CEO of industrial group Iran Khodro, speaks to reporters in Tehran, on August 14, 2022 - Copyright AFP OLEKSANDR GIMANOV

Iran’s leading automaker is seeking to prioritise exports to Russia, its CEO said Sunday, as both countries reel under Western economic sanctions.

Iran Khodro unveiled the latest model of its crossover Rira vehicle at its factory west of Tehran, where CEO Mehdi Khatibi announced the manufacturer’s ambitions for the Russian market.

“We are going to pay special attention to the Russian market, and we are also thinking of partnering with Russian investors,” he said.

“We have held good negotiations with Moscow. The Russian market, with its capacities, will be one of our important markets,” Khatibi added.

“We will begin exporting this year” to Russia, he said.

Iran Khodro had previously exported vehicles to Russia, notably between 2007 and 2009, Iranian media said.

Sunday’s announcement comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Tehran in July and met his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi and supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Russia has come under increasingly tough sanctions since its February invasion of Ukraine, while Iran has faced stringent sanctions reimposed in 2018 when the United States unilaterally pulled out of a nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.

The two countries have responded to the sanctions by boosting cooperation in key areas to help prop up their economies.

Iran Khodro’s vice president, Kianoush Pourmojib, struck an optimistic note on Sunday, pointing to increased exports to Azerbaijan over the past five years.

“We are ambitious about improving the quality of our vehicles,” he told AFP.

He added that while the manufacturer hopes to compete in markets such as Azerbaijan, Oman and Iraq, “in volume, it is of course Russia that is the most important”.

“This year, we will produce more than 500,000 vehicles and our goal within three years is to export 100,000 vehicles annually,” compared with fewer than 20,000 currently, he said.

In this article:Auto, exports, Iran, Russia, Sanction
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Europe and North America beware — Droughts don’t just go away

Humans can only survive for 3 days without water.

5 hours ago
A drop in demand and fears about a recession have sent oil prices tumbling to a six-month low A drop in demand and fears about a recession have sent oil prices tumbling to a six-month low

Tech & Science

U.S. to pause oil, gas leasing on 2.2 million acres in Colorado over climate impact

Nearly 2.2 million acres of land in Southwesstern Colorado will not be ;eased for oil and gas, yet.

20 hours ago
Omicron thwarts Grammys, Sundance amid variant surge Omicron thwarts Grammys, Sundance amid variant surge

Business

NHS turns to automation to address recruitment crisis

The effects of such loss of workers was additionally significant for the NHS because of the difficulties of retaining workers in a context of...

21 hours ago

Business

Recession: Americans using old clothing items and searching for bargains

One in ten diners are tipping less money than the usual percentage, to save where they can (10 percent).

19 hours ago