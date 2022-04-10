Interest in hybrid work trends runs high

Commuters make their way along a busy road under heavily smoggy conditions in New Delhi - Copyright AFP/File Nhac NGUYEN

Jobseekers’ interest in work-from-home jobs appears to have risen steadily during in 2022, as evidence by online searches for “work from home jobs” increasing by 84 percent for the first three months of the year (figures pertaining to the U.K.). Coupled with this, people in the U.K. who are searching for “4-day week jobs” has jumped 1,011 percent in over the same period.

To a degree, the balance of power favours jobseekers given the near-record low 3.9 percent unemployment rate which provides workers with some leverage to select certain jobs that suit their lifestyle. Given the inflationary challenges and rising energy costs that consumers are facing, those seeking work will be keen to gain other advantages and reducing commute costs represents one such area.

Analysis of Google Search data has been conducted by the online salary calculator Income Tax UK. The data trends, provided to Digital Journal, reveal an alteration in jobseekers’ preference in terms of their new job.

It would appear that job seekers are looking at combining lifestyle, family, and career, enabled by the growing popularity of full remote jobs, and four-days work-week schemes.

Remote jobs interest grows

The Google Search Trends data indicates that interest in hybrid jobs has experienced d growth. These are jobs that can be performed both from home and an office, where workers normally undertake tasks in both locations. Roles offering these working patterns have proved to be popular with Internet job searchers, climbing 270 percent in the first months of the year when combined to 2021.

These data patterns suggest that those companies that are being flexible with their work schedule will have leverage and advantage, as they can reach out to a larger pool of potential candidates who are looking for a better work-life balance.

Income Tax UK told Digital Journal: “With seasonally adjusted total pay year-on-year growth breaking multiple all-time records in the past year, the labour market looks to favour companies willing to reward their team members with higher wages and pay more attention to their staff members’ needs.”

This means that firms need to adapt in order to attract the top talent: “With the unemployment rate close to 30 years low 3.9 percent in the UK, firms will have to think outside the box and provide competitive salaries as well as enable a work culture and a work schedule that will suit employees’ modern lifestyle if they want to attract and retain top talent, and stand out as an employer.”

This means that companies that have robust systems and processes in place to support remote working and flexible working hours will be in a stronger position within the recruitment game.