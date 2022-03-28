Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

India’s top multiplexes to merge to survive ‘streaming onslaught’

Published

India's two largest multiplex operators are set to merge as the industry recovers from the pandemic
India's two largest multiplex operators are set to merge as the industry recovers from the pandemic - Copyright AFP/File SUJIT JAISWAL
India's two largest multiplex operators are set to merge as the industry recovers from the pandemic - Copyright AFP/File SUJIT JAISWAL

India’s two largest multiplex operators are set to merge, the companies said, as the industry recovers from the pandemic and battles a surge in subscriptions to streaming platforms. 

Bollywood, India’s Hindi-language film industry, was worth $2.5 billion in 2019 and is the world’s most prolific. Movies in English and other regional languages are also big business.

But pandemic lockdowns and restrictions sent the industry into a tailspin, with multiplex chains suffering major losses and dozens of small cinemas going bust in the movie-mad nation.

“The film exhibition sector has been one of the worst impacted sectors on account of the pandemic,” PVR chairman Ajay Bijli said in a statement about the merger with INOX Leisure.

“Creating scale … is critical for the long-term survival of the business and (to) fight the onslaught of digital OTT (over-the-top) platforms,” he added.

The country of 1.4 billion people has attracted streaming giants Netflix, Amazon’s Prime Video and Disney’s Hotstar, all keen to tap into the boom in online audiences.

An upcoming merger of Sony’s India unit with local broadcaster ZEE is expected to replicate the success of Disney’s 2019 tie-up with homegrown streaming platform Hotstar.

India’s entertainment market — valued at $24 billion by accountancy giant EY — is already one of the world’s biggest, while smartphone adoption is forecast to expand further.

If the deal receives regulatory and shareholder approval, the new entity will operate 1,546 movie screens across 109 cities, the firms said.

“Both entities have a combined box office share of approximately 42 percent,” Elara Capital media analyst Karan Taurani said in a research note.

The merged multiplex giant is also expected to pick up market share from smaller cinema chains and single-screen theatres struggling to keep their doors open.

Shares of PVR and INOX Leisure jumped by up to 10 and 20 percent respectively in Monday trade on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

In this article:Cinema, Entertainment, India, Merger
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Montenegro's once reliable flow of Russian cash is in doubt now it has pledged to follow the EU crackdown on Moscow Montenegro's once reliable flow of Russian cash is in doubt now it has pledged to follow the EU crackdown on Moscow

World

‘Everything is stopped’: Montenegro faces Ukraine war fallout

Long a magnet for super yachts, tourists and real estate speculators from Russia, Montenegro faces an uncertain future.

24 hours ago
Former US president Donald Trump continues to spread disinformation about the 2020 election Former US president Donald Trump continues to spread disinformation about the 2020 election

World

Op-Ed: Putin’s puppet attempts to reshape Republican party, starting with Georgia

The Trump rally in Georgia Saturday was an attempt to reshape the Republican party in his own mage.

6 hours ago
Volunteers man a checkpoint in Stoyanka where Russian snipers are active Volunteers man a checkpoint in Stoyanka where Russian snipers are active

World

‘Surrender or die’: Ghost village tries to push back Russians

Russian snipers are still targeting the deserted crossroads into the village of Stoyanka, but Andrii Ostapets hopes to bring food to his neighbours.

8 hours ago
A Ukrainian soldier sits in an armored vehicle in the suburbs of Kyiv A Ukrainian soldier sits in an armored vehicle in the suburbs of Kyiv

World

Macron warns against ‘escalation’ after Biden brands Putin ‘butcher’

The Kremlin had reacted in fury over Biden’s comments which it said narrows the window for bilateral relations.

23 hours ago