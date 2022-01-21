How Trevor Cowley and Kale Goodman are helping people focus on the process and not the result

Photo courtesy Kale Goodman and Trevor Cowley

The fine line that separates a successful business from a failed one is focus. The entrepreneur plays a key role here. It’s their focus on devising strategies that make all the difference. Some aspiring entrepreneurs often make the mistake of equating money with success, whereas it is only the result. The real secret lies in the processes that help scale up the business. Money is an important tool that impacts a person’s lifestyle. Once success is achieved, money will follow, no matter what. Real Business Owners LLC is a motivating podcast platform that encourages real entrepreneurs to share their stories with the world to help many aspiring entrepreneurs realize their goals and not focus on the result.

Real Business Owners LLC is a humble initiative by two business partners Kale Goodman and Trevor Cowley. Both of them have been through a series of challenges and failures in their lives to become successful entrepreneurs managing three businesses. Apart from Real Business Owners LLC, Kale and Trevor own 60-Day Credit Repair and Easier Accounting. 60-Day Credit Repair is an online debt consultation and management platform to help people get rid of their debts easily while improving their credit scores. The company assures a better credit status within 60 days of enrolling in a program. Easier Accounting is an online accounting platform designed to help small businesses manage their accounts profitably. The company offers a range of services, including tax preparations, bookkeeping, payroll management, and more.

Kale and Trevor have used their real-life experiences to develop these business ideas that are meant to provide entrepreneurs with the necessary resources like information, content, and experience to scale up their careers. Both Kale and Trevor started their careers in the sales industry. Back in 2006, Kale was 20 and Trevor was 19 when they set out to shape their careers through independent business ventures. They were too young and money-minded to focus on the process of becoming successful rather than concentrating on financial goals. From forex to high-ticketing call centers and even small business funding companies, they have explored several areas of businesses, but nothing worked out.

In 2011, Trevor joined Kale as a business partner when his company was drowning in debt. Kale’s previous business partner left the company with a zero account balance and thousands of dollars in debt. Another partner, Jeremy, had to personally fund the account to set the employees up for Christmas. Since then, the duo has worked together to scale up to three businesses while learning through their experiences. Now they want young entrepreneurs to avoid repeating their mistakes. For this, the duo came up with the motivating idea to start Real Business Owners LLC.

The podcast platform invites top names from the entrepreneurial world as guests and interviews them. These real business owners share their struggles and experiences to help aspiring entrepreneurs change their perspectives on success. Real Business Owners LLC streams on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, YouTube Podcasts, Spotify Podcasts, and Stitcher Podcasts.

Kale Goodman and Trevor Cowley want to continue the legacy of Real Business Owners LLC in the coming years, introducing more inspiring stories on this platform. They want to add value to people’s journeys and make way for more successful entrepreneurs in this world.