How technology disrupts the medical transportation industry

Non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) was first introduced during a court case in the mid 1970s, after a judge ruled that states have a responsibility to provide adequate transportation resources to Medicaid recipients. Since then, the process of transporting passengers to and from healthcare appointments has evolved steadily. But nothing has changed the face of the NEMT industry more than technology.

NEMT Software: What is it and how has it changed the transportation landscape?

Before technology took the world by storm, NEMT providers and their counterparts had to carry out their operation manually. This meant billing, scheduling, and dispatching every trip by hand. This also meant that the potential for error in all aspects of the trip process was high. The method wasn’t ideal for time and efficiency, but for a while, it was the only option providers had. Today, however, there is a variety of non-emergency medical transportation software available for companies of all sizes. While every software program is different, many offer similar advantages that help you run a more efficient and profitable business. Below you’ll find some of the many benefits that come with NEMT software, along with how they’re changing the NEMT landscape.

Fewer billing errors, faster reimbursements

One of the biggest challenges NEMT billers face is rejected and denied claims. For the most part, claim errors come from small mistakes including incorrect code entry, missing information, and incorrect patient information—all of which happen frequently when billing claims manually. Software is the simple solution to these common billing errors. NEMT software systems automatically check your claims for any errors before submitting them to payers, so billers will know immediately if they need to address any discrepancies. Additionally, submitting claims electronically means providers see reimbursements much faster than they would with manual billing.

Real-time trip adjustments

Inclement weather, traffic, closed roads—these are all common problems drivers face. Unfortunately, we can’t prevent these conditions. However, with the help of non-emergency medical transportation software, it’s possible to adjust trip routes to avoid them. Software gives dispatchers the tools to easily get in contact with drivers on-the-fly, so they can inform them of areas they should avoid. The system also can quickly create a new route for the driver that takes them around the traffic point and ensures they aren’t late to their pick-up point.

The power is in the passenger’s hands

If a potential client finds that it’s difficult to request a trip, they’ll most likely look elsewhere for a ride. When you use NEMT software that features a client app, like RouteGenie, the trip requesting process becomes simple. Clients simply log on to the app, choose a date, time, and pick-up and drop-off location, and send in their request. The client’s information goes directly into the provider’s system to be scheduled, routed, and dispatched. A client will even receive a confirmation notification ahead of their trip that they must respond to, so your drivers avoid a no-show situation.

A modern NEMT dispatch software solution

