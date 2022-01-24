How Enzo Rosani is disrupting the Miami real estate market on an international level

Photo courtesy Enzo Rosani

For vacationers, Miami is known for its nightlife, beaches and attractions. For entrepreneurs, it has become recognized for its business opportunities, particularly in the last two years as a result of the pandemic. For up-and-coming real estate entrepreneur Enzo Rosani, he found his way into the industry after his career as a professional athlete. Most recently, he was recognized for his $6.94 million sale last year that was paid for with cryptocurrency, Etherium (ETH) in Miami. But Rosani brings more than just innovation to the Miami real estate scene. With a European edge, as he was originally from Paris, France, the budding real estate broker found a knack for business after working his way toward becoming one of the youngest partners at leading Miami real estate firms, Barnes International Realty Miami.

With offices across Europe and in some of the most affluent cities in the world, Barnes is internationally known for servicing a niche type of clientele with high-end, luxury properties from France to Monaco to New York City and of course, Miami. Specializing in high-profile clientele including professional athletes, artists, and celebrities, Rosani has been responsible for bringing countless international business opportunities to Miami.

And as a European himself, Rosani’s acumen to cater to and understand the needs of international clientele continues to serve as an advantage when it comes to closing deals and making connections. Gaining clients’ trust with his knowledge of real estate on an international level and not just one concentrated area, the real estate broker continues to disrupt the Miami real estate market with new and innovative deals.

With more Europeans integrating American real estate into their portfolio, Miami has become one of the number one places for many internationals. As an arsenal of knowledge and resources for like-minded Europeans, Rosani continues to carve out a niche, yet significant area of business within the Miami real estate market that packs a punch.

“Miami is a relatively young city and I believe that it has immense potential to continue its growth,” he says. “This is a perfect opportunity to take advantage of the low mortgage rates, which are continuing to drive momentum for real estate transactions in 2022.”

