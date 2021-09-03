How Compass real estate agent Jeremy Batoff elevates the real estate experience

Photo courtesy Jeremy Batoff

When it comes to finding the right real estate agent, one of the most important factors when selecting an agent to sell or find your dream home is trust. With real estate agents a dime a dozen, still, it can be a challenge to find one that can identify your taste and possesses a thorough knowledge of the area.

What’s more is, the home buying and selling process is often regarded as an extremely emotional process as it is, making one’s real estate agent selection absolutely crucial. For up-and-coming Baltimore Compass real estate agent Jeremy Batoff, despite having only been in the business for the last three years, his career in real estate has been years in the making as he is now poised to become one of the top real estate agents in the Baltimore area.

As a native of Baltimore, Batoff is a graduate of Gilman School and the Johns Hopkins University. He continued his studies at the University of Baltimore School of Law, becoming a licensed attorney in the State of Maryland. Shortly after becoming an attorney, however, a number of friends sought his advice and expertise on making real estate transactions in the Baltimore area, causing Batoff to redirect his career to real estate. Pursuing this interest, he enrolled in the Carey Business School at Johns Hopkins University, earning a Master’s in Real Estate and Infrastructure.

Having owned various rental properties throughout Baltimore for the last 15 years, it wasn’t just his real estate experience that contributed to his success as a real estate agent. With a prolific Baltimore network that has developed over the years, Batoff’s resources and relationships now prove to be an invaluable asset to his real estate career, giving him a leg up against competitors.

With a heart for the Baltimore community and its history, years before he found his knack for real estate, Batoff and his brother Justin established a non-profit organization called Old Line Society. A group that plays host to events and fundraisers for fellow young professionals, the organization raises funds and awareness for various causes. Connecting him to the surrounding community and beyond, the Old Line Society has only added to his network of Baltimore relationships and resources.

“We wanted to find something to do with our free time besides going for drinks on Saturday nights,” he says. “With Old Line Society, it’s a win, win for everybody. We get to come out and have a great time with friends for great causes. It’s been extremely gratifying as well as a fun way to give back to the community.”

Presently, Batoff’s clientele ranges anywhere from selling first-time starter row homes in downtown Baltimore to larger estate properties outside of the city. From Ruxton to Canton and his own hometown of Greenspring Valley, Batoff’s understanding of the Baltimore area is owed to years of networking, living, working and playing in these areas. With an innate acumen for navigating real estate business and opportunities, the emerging broker has proven himself an innovator in the industry.

Having an unapologetic passion for the business and a commitment to superior service, Batoff continues to develop authentic relationships with his clients, building an impressive network of high-profile and repeat clients who trust his work. Committed to his client’s every need, Jeremy Batoff elevates the role of being a real estate agent.

