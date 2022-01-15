GreenCoin AI (GRC) is bridging the gap between sustainability and fitness empowerment in the crypto space

Photo courtesy GreenCoin AI

Cryptocurrency is quickly arising as a heavy greenhouse gas emitter, contributing to air and water pollution and threatening world goals to reduce carbon emissions. Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin are decentralized, virtual currencies that can be used to anonymously send money around the world.

Bitcoin is also a popular investment vessel due to its high demand and liquidity. However, proof of work cryptocurrency mining- the methodology of mining and transaction validation used by Bitcoin, the world’s reigning cryptocurrency whereby supercomputers solve highly complex mathematical problems to create more currency- is highly energy intensive, requiring significant amounts of computational power.

For context, the carbon footprint of Bitcoin mining is greater than that of the United Arab Emirates and falls just below the Netherlands. To solve this gap, GreenCoin.AI (GRC), a “burn-to-earn” platform giving regular people the chance to earn coins as they exercise – all with a sustainable angle.

GreenCoin.AI differentiates itself from the competition by leveraging a proprietary patented technology through its fitness devices and provides people with the chance to not only improve their health, but also receive a dividend in the process. Not to mention that instead of requiring members to buy the platform’s signature currency, GreenCoin.AI reaches out into the existing $4.5 trillion fitness market by incentivizing people to get moving. By rewarding people with money for their physical efforts, GreenCoin.AI believes they can help make the world a more health-conscious space.

Within its own built-in ecosystem, GreenCoin.AI (GRC) members can purchase fitness-centric products, hire expert trainers, and increase their wallet size with the GRC coins they earned from their daily workouts. The system’s wellness-focused marketplace only encourages users to keep gaining funds into their G-Wallet, which can later be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies or Fiat, and likewise gives them the opportunity to earn in their sleep through the anonymous monetization of their own data and the wallet’s interest-earning infrastructure. To learn more, visit their website.

The content in this feature is brand produced.

