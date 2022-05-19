Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Google’s Russian subsidiary to file for bankruptcy

Published

The Silicon Valley giant has been under increasing pressure in Russia for several months
The Silicon Valley giant has been under increasing pressure in Russia for several months - Copyright AFP/File Sam PANTHAKY
The Silicon Valley giant has been under increasing pressure in Russia for several months - Copyright AFP/File Sam PANTHAKY

The Russian subsidiary of US tech giant Google said Thursday it will file for bankruptcy after authorities seized its bank account following a series of spats with Moscow.

Google has been under increasing pressure in Russia for several months and even more so after the start of President Vladimir Putin’s military campaign in Ukraine at the end of February. 

“Google Russia has published a notice of its intention to file for bankruptcy,” a spokesperson for the company told AFP.

“The Russian authorities’ seizure of Google Russia’s bank account has made it untenable for our Russia office to function, including employing and paying Russia-based employees, paying suppliers and vendors, and meeting other financial obligations,” the company said.  

It however said it will continue to provide free services “such as Search, YouTube, Gmail, Maps, Android and Play” to customers in Russia.

In late April, a Russian court fined Google 11 million rubles ($135,000 at the time) for ignoring the state regulator’s orders to remove contentious YouTube videos about the Kremlin’s military operation in Ukraine.

The tech giant also infuriated Russian officials by blocking the lower house of parliament’s official media channel and deleting the YouTube channels of many pro-Kremlin media. 

As part of efforts to control the information available to a domestic audience, Russian courts have already banned Facebook and Instagram, calling them “extremist” organisations, as well as Twitter.

In this article:Conflict, Google, Russia, Tech, Ukraine News, US
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

GE unveils 3-MW Sierra turbine model for North America

GE Renewable Energy has launched its newest onshore wind turbine platform, called Sierra.

17 hours ago

Tech & Science

End of the line nears for NASA InSight Mars lander

An illustration provided by NASA of the Mars InSight lander.Lucie AUBOURGAfter some four years probing Mars’ interior, NASA’s InSight lander will likely retire this...

23 hours ago

Life

New Mexico wildfire, at over 300,000 acres is the largest fire in the U.S.

The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire in New Mexico has burned close to 299,565 acres, say fire officials.

18 hours ago

Business

Robot hives in Israel kibbutz hope to keep bees buzzing

"There are two million bees here," said Shlomki Frankin as he walks into a 12-square-metre container in Kibbutz Beit Haemek in Israel.

19 hours ago