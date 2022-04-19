Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Florida governor calls to end Disney’s self-governing status at theme park

The Republican governor demanded the state congress address eliminating Disney’s special status.

Published

Florida's Republican governor Ron DeSantis has taken on entertainment giant Disney, moving to strip the company of its self-governing power over its theme parks in Orlando
Florida's Republican governor Ron DeSantis has taken on entertainment giant Disney, moving to strip the company of its self-governing power over its theme parks in Orlando - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP JUSTIN SULLIVAN
Florida's Republican governor Ron DeSantis has taken on entertainment giant Disney, moving to strip the company of its self-governing power over its theme parks in Orlando - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP JUSTIN SULLIVAN

Florida governor Ron DeSantis asked the US state’s congress Tuesday to vote to eliminate a statute that allows entertainment giant Disney to act as a local government in Orlando, where it has its theme park.

The move is the latest episode in a dispute between DeSantis’ administration and Disney, after the company criticized the passage in March of a law banning school lessons on sexual orientation.

The Republican governor demanded the state congress address eliminating Disney’s special status during a congressional session convened to redraw the electoral map.

“Yes, they will be considering the congressional map, but they also will be considering termination of all special districts that were enacted in Florida prior to 1968 — and that includes the Reedy Creek Improvement District,” DeSantis told a press conference.

The Reedy Creek Improvement District was an area created by Florida’s congress in 1967 to facilitate the construction of Disney World in Orlando.

The area is about 38 square miles (100 square kilometers) and includes two cities and land in Orange and Osceola counties, in central Florida.

Under that agreement, Disney runs the district as the entertainment juggernaut were a local government, including collecting taxes and guaranteeing essential public services such as garbage collection and water treatment.

The dispute began after DeSantis in early March signed into law a bill that bans lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in elementary schools, the latest effort by Republicans in the United States to reshape education policy along conservative lines.

Opponents and LGBTQ rights activists lobbied against what they call the “Don’t Say Gay” law, which will affect kids in kindergarten through third grade, when they are eight or nine years old.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek slammed the law and halted all of Disney’s political donations in Florida — a move that came after weeks of outcry, particularly among LGBTQ staff, over the company not taking a public stand against the legislation.

“Florida’s HB 1557, also known as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, should never have passed and should never have been signed into law,” Chapek said after DeSantis signed the bill.

The governor responded by calling Disney’s attitude “dishonest” and announcing in late March that his administration could withdraw the company’s special privileges.

In this article:disney, Education, Gay, Politics, US
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Rubizhne came under intense Ukrainian artillery and mortar fire on Monday, AFP journalists saw Rubizhne came under intense Ukrainian artillery and mortar fire on Monday, AFP journalists saw

World

Russia’s Donbas offensive advances with fall of Kreminna

The capture of the city of Kreminna may have heralded the start of a major Russian offensive in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.

21 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: The downsides of a pointless war – ‘Total war’ is leading to future total failure

One of the most consistent things about self-serving delusions is that they justify themselves with other delusions.

20 hours ago
A belated #MeToo awakening in Greece has shed more light on abuse of women in the country A belated #MeToo awakening in Greece has shed more light on abuse of women in the country

World

Greek women confront macho culture fuelling femicides

Greek activists say the conservative country has yet to fully dismantle traditional, patriarchal attitudes that lead to violence against women.

21 hours ago

World

UN to debate move to limit veto power of Security Council permanent members

An old idea aimed at making Security Council permanent members cut back use of their veto powers, it has been revived.

17 hours ago