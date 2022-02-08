Filecoin’s (fil) $250m presale was historic and Seesaw Protocol (SSW) could be next

Photo courtesy Seesaw Protocol

This article is Sponsored Content

There are more than 17,000 cryptocurrencies on the leading listings platform CoinMarketCap. For many investors, especially those that are new to cryptocurrency, it can be difficult to navigate such a populous market. A well-worn technique in all areas of investment is “time in the market beats timing the market.” This speaks to the near impossibility of predicting the best time to invest and the best time to sell.

What has been established repeatedly is that investing early is one of the surest ways to ensure a good return on your money. Those that bought Shiba Inu (SHIB) early in 2021 can attest to this. A $20 purchase of SHIB when it was valued at $0.00000000051 would have been enough to make the investor a millionaire. Some presales that broke records include Filecoin (FIL), which raised over $250m in its ICO, and EverGrow Coin (EGC), whose presale sold out in 7 minutes. Seesaw Protocol (SSW) launched its presale last week and is already showing potential to match these historic presales.

Filecoin (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) aims to utilise the blockchain to make the most out of existing storage space, and reduce the need to create more storage and thus reducing the environmental impact of technology. FIL is how storage is bought and sold and the Filecoin project relies on its community to facilitate its popularity. Users of the Filecoin network can earn FIL by renting out their extra storage to those in need of it. As the whole system is fully decentralised, it makes users’ data harder to attack and as a result, the security of Filecoin makes it a very attractive proposition.

Filecoin is a decentralised and blockchain-based alternative to the established industry behemoths of the likes of Google Drive and Dropbox. Investors believed that Filecoin could reach the levels of these conglomerates and flocked to the presale, raising a record $250 million in the process. During its ICO (initial coin offering), the price of FIL was $5. At its all-time high in April 2021, FIL was worth $237. This was an extraordinary rise of 4600% and demonstrates the financial benefits of investing in a cryptocurrency’s presale.

Seesaw Protocol (SSW)

Filecoin’s historic pre-sale set a precedent that new crypto releases like Seesaw Protocol (SSW) will be keen to emulate. It has certainly started in the right way; in just a week SSW has increased in price by 250%. Considering that there are still over two months of the presale remaining, and the price is only going to increase further until the public launch in April, SSW is a cryptocurrency in which it could be worth seriously considering investing.

When it comes to utility, Seesaw Protocol (SSW) also proves its worth. It acts as a bridge between the Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, and Ethereum Networks. For users, SSW will act as the currency by which cross-chain swaps can be undertaken. For some transactions, networks may charge exorbitant gas fees or be congested at certain times of the day. With Seesaw Protocol, holders can find the best network with the lowest fees and fastest speeds. If SSW can reach the levels of FIL, it could reach over $7.80 and in the process, become a major cryptocurrency in its own right.