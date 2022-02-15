Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

EOS (EOS) made billions in its presale, so is Seesaw Protocol (SSW) the next record-breaker?

Published

Seesaw Protocol
Image courtesy Seesaw Protocol
Image courtesy Seesaw Protocol

This article is Sponsored Content

Cryptocurrency moves fast. What seems like a fatal dip one day can prove to have been a huge missed opportunity to buy the dip in no time at all. Considering that 24 hours can seem like an age, a year can be life-changing. Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Binance Coin (BNB) rose by 100%, 500%, and over 1000% in 2021 respectively. 

Cryptocurrency presales are used to garner attention, buzz, and funding for new crypto projects. They are typically between a few weeks to a few months long. Some presales prove enough of a launchpad for new cryptocurrencies to be successful, whereas a great many go under the radar. The record for a presale, both in length and in money raised, was EOS (EOS). It raised $4 billion. Seesaw Protocol (SSW), which is also in its presale, has started with similar success and will look to emulate EOS.

EOS (EOS) and the $4 Billion Presale

In June 2017 EOS held its presale. The creators behind EOS chose to extend their ICO for the best part of an entire year; 350 days. Each day, 2 million tokens were made available. They were divvied up by the ratio of investment rather than on price alone. For instance, someone who invested 1 Ethereum (ETH) may receive all 2 million EOS tokens on one day but only receive 200,000 EOS tokens the day after if 10 people had invested 1 ETH. The EOS presale began with huge sales and lulled in the middle, before skyrocketing towards the end as hype built. An amount totaling more than $4 billion was raised over the course of 350 days. 

EOS’s utility is to allow developers to build dApps (Decentralised Apps) on its open-source platform. Its aim was to make blockchain technology more accessible and therefore further enable programmer adoption of cryptocurrencies and FinTech as a whole. When compared to some other major blockchains, EOS has an advantage when it comes to scalability. At the time of writing, EOS is worth $2.47, up 3% over the past 24 hours. Its all-time high was $22.89, reached in April of 2018. 

Seesaw Protocol (SSW) Up 950%, Is it on Track to Emulate EOS? 

There are 10 days left of the First Stage of the Seesaw Protocol (SSW) presale. Since launch, it has risen from $0.005 to $0.053. This constitutes a 950% increase. Considering there is still more than 7 weeks remaining in the presale, including 2 more stages, now is still an early time to invest in SSW. The price of Seesaw Protocol will continue to rise and not decrease until the project officially launches in April 2022. 

SSW Presale Price
SSW Presale Price

There are multiple real-world applications for Seesaw Protocol, including providing a bridge between blockchains and uses for and in the Metaverse. SSW aims to help provide educational resources in the Metaverse, making learning more accessible, more diverse, and more fun. This is clearly attracting investors, as SSW is rising at a rate of around 10% a day, and some analysts have predicted it will explode by more than 7000% by the conclusion of the presale. 

In this article:Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency, Ethereum, Sponsored Content
Written By

You may also like:

Solar and wind energy Solar and wind energy

World

The Middle East’s green energy transition is underway

There is a green energy transition taking shape in Middle East countries.

21 hours ago

Tech & Science

‘Don’t be Google’: The rise of privacy focused startups

The startups are taking on Google Analytics, a product used by more than half of the world's websites to understand people's browsing habits.

19 hours ago
Axie Infinity is a blockchain-based play-to-earn game that exploded in popularity in developing nations such as the Philippines during the Covid-19 pandemic Axie Infinity is a blockchain-based play-to-earn game that exploded in popularity in developing nations such as the Philippines during the Covid-19 pandemic

Business

‘Life-changing’ or scam? Axie Infinity helps Philippines’ poor earn

The source of his income is Axie Infinity, a blockchain-based play-to-earn game that exploded in popularity in nations such as the Philippines.

8 hours ago

Social Media

Names of Canada truck convoy donors leaked after reported hack

Protestors against Covid-19 vaccine mandates sit on a couch as the group blocks the roadway at the Ambassador Bridge border crossing in Windsor, Ontario,...

22 hours ago