EOS (EOS) made billions in its presale, so is Seesaw Protocol (SSW) the next record-breaker?

Cryptocurrency moves fast. What seems like a fatal dip one day can prove to have been a huge missed opportunity to buy the dip in no time at all. Considering that 24 hours can seem like an age, a year can be life-changing. Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Binance Coin (BNB) rose by 100%, 500%, and over 1000% in 2021 respectively.

Cryptocurrency presales are used to garner attention, buzz, and funding for new crypto projects. They are typically between a few weeks to a few months long. Some presales prove enough of a launchpad for new cryptocurrencies to be successful, whereas a great many go under the radar. The record for a presale, both in length and in money raised, was EOS (EOS). It raised $4 billion. Seesaw Protocol (SSW), which is also in its presale, has started with similar success and will look to emulate EOS.

EOS (EOS) and the $4 Billion Presale

In June 2017 EOS held its presale. The creators behind EOS chose to extend their ICO for the best part of an entire year; 350 days. Each day, 2 million tokens were made available. They were divvied up by the ratio of investment rather than on price alone. For instance, someone who invested 1 Ethereum (ETH) may receive all 2 million EOS tokens on one day but only receive 200,000 EOS tokens the day after if 10 people had invested 1 ETH. The EOS presale began with huge sales and lulled in the middle, before skyrocketing towards the end as hype built. An amount totaling more than $4 billion was raised over the course of 350 days.

EOS’s utility is to allow developers to build dApps (Decentralised Apps) on its open-source platform. Its aim was to make blockchain technology more accessible and therefore further enable programmer adoption of cryptocurrencies and FinTech as a whole. When compared to some other major blockchains, EOS has an advantage when it comes to scalability. At the time of writing, EOS is worth $2.47, up 3% over the past 24 hours. Its all-time high was $22.89, reached in April of 2018.

Seesaw Protocol (SSW) Up 950%, Is it on Track to Emulate EOS?

There are 10 days left of the First Stage of the Seesaw Protocol (SSW) presale. Since launch, it has risen from $0.005 to $0.053. This constitutes a 950% increase. Considering there is still more than 7 weeks remaining in the presale, including 2 more stages, now is still an early time to invest in SSW. The price of Seesaw Protocol will continue to rise and not decrease until the project officially launches in April 2022.

SSW Presale Price

There are multiple real-world applications for Seesaw Protocol, including providing a bridge between blockchains and uses for and in the Metaverse. SSW aims to help provide educational resources in the Metaverse, making learning more accessible, more diverse, and more fun. This is clearly attracting investors, as SSW is rising at a rate of around 10% a day, and some analysts have predicted it will explode by more than 7000% by the conclusion of the presale.