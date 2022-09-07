Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

East Timor says China could help fund major pipeline project

AFP

Published

East Timor President Jose Ramos-Horta (L) shakes hands with Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Canberra on Wednesday
East Timor President Jose Ramos-Horta (L) shakes hands with Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Canberra on Wednesday - Copyright AFP STR
East Timor President Jose Ramos-Horta (L) shakes hands with Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Canberra on Wednesday - Copyright AFP STR

East Timor leader Jose Ramos-Horta on Wednesday said China could help fund a vast fossil fuel project seen as crucial to the nation’s economic future, dismissing Western concerns over Beijing’s growing influence.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Canberra, the president and Nobel peace laureate said “of course, China” could be involved in the Greater Sunrise project, which aims to tap trillions of cubic feet of natural gas.

The project, located in waters between East Timor and Australia, has long been touted as a joint venture between the two countries.

But exploration has been stalled for years due to disputes over maritime boundaries and whether the gas should be refined in Australia or East Timor.

Ramos Horta is pushing hard to gain foreign financing and to have LNG facilities built in his country, seeing it as a potential economic game-changer.

He told reporters that a number of Asia-Pacific countries could be involved in the project — including Japan and South Korea — but also mooted Beijing’s involvement, aware it was likely to raise hackles in Canberra.

“Of course China (could be involved). It’s a pipeline, we are not talking about maritime security. It’s just a pipeline. China would just be an investor,” he said.

But policymakers in Canberra are likely to baulk at Chinese involvement in critical infrastructure so close to Australia’s borders.

Australia is already concerned about China’s rapidly expanding regional influence, including in East Timor, which gained independence in 2002 and sits just a few hundred kilometres (miles) off Australia’s northern coast.

China built the country’s parliament, Ramos-Horta’s presidential palace and the foreign ministry.

Revenues from existing fossil fuel projects are soon expected to run dry, and the country’s sovereign wealth fund is rapidly dwindling, leading some to warn of an impending “fiscal cliff.”

Australia’s top diplomat, Penny Wong, recently warned Dili that it faces some “pretty serious economic challenges” and warned against the risks of so-called “debt trap” diplomacy, a term widely used in reference to Chinese investment strategy in countries like Sri Lanka.

“Our debt, our loans, they are in the spirit of wanting East Timor to be more resilient”, she said on a visit to the island nation’s capital. 

“We know that economic resilience can be affected, can be constrained, by unsustainable debt burdens or by lenders who have different objectives.”

In this article:Australia, China, Diplomacy, Energy, etimor, Security
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Asian markets mixed as bargain-buying tempers fears over outlook

Asian investors struggled Tuesday to recover from the previous day's losses on growing fears over Europe's worsening energy crisis.

15 hours ago

Tech & Science

Los Angeles Unified hit by ransomware attack

The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) has confirmed it was hit by a ransomware attack that is causing ongoing technical disruptions.

5 hours ago
Switzerland's biggest retailer hopes its new balls of compressed coffee will challenge Nespresso coffee pods Switzerland's biggest retailer hopes its new balls of compressed coffee will challenge Nespresso coffee pods

Business

100% compostable coffee balls bid to take on Nespresso

Switzerland's biggest retailer launched a new coffee machine invention on Tuesday — fully compostable coffee balls.

12 hours ago

Tech & Science

White House unveils $50 billion investment in the semiconductor industry

The Biden administration released plans to dispense $50 billion aimed at building up the domestic semiconductor industry.

9 hours ago