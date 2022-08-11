Don’t miss out on these metaverse tokens: Runfy Token (RUNF), The Sandbox (SAND), and Axie Infinity (AXS)

Image courtesy Runfy Token

If you are interested in the Metaverse, this informational content is for you. The Metaverse is a relatively new concept still in its nascent stage. The Metaverse is touted to boom big when it eventually enters full swing. By buying into the Metaverse now, you will join a space primed to make you huge profits. Runfy Token (RUNF), The Sandbox (SAND), and Axie Infinity (AXS) are three Metaverse tokens that major crypto analysts have touted to boom big.

These three tokens present an opportunity to buy into the Metaverse at favourable entry prices. Let’s have a look.

The Sandbox (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) is one of the most popular and adopted metaverse tokens in the crypto space, with a coin market capitalization of $1.52 billion at the time of this writing. Since the launch of its first game in 2012, Sandbox (SAND) has made exciting and notable forays into the metaverse, which has seen its ecosystem improve and gain more members.

The Sandbox (SAND) is a metaverse P2E platform that allows users to create, earn, and trade gaming characters and other in-game assets. Many gamers have adopted the Sandbox (SAND) network to build virtual reality games and make different VR experiences. The Sandbox (SAND) also features a virtual reality real estate system where users can buy land and build real estate using the native SAND tokens. With the Metaverse in full swing, the Sandbox (SAND) token will likely be used; thereby, unprecedented surges look incoming.

Axie Infinity (AXS)

Launched in 2020, Axie Infinity (AXS) is one of the best metaverse coins in the crypto space, with its ecosystem being adopted for many P2E games. On the Axie Infinity (AXS) space, gamers earn crypto and other rewards for completing certain stages of certain games. The collective aim of players, in the end, is to play games to collect, raise, and breed digital gaming characters to sell as NFTs. This concept has made Axie Infinity (AXS) the most popular P2E platform.

With its unique NFT gaming concept, Axie Infinity (AXS) has attracted significant gamers and NFT lovers, leading to mainstream adoption of its ecosystem. Axie Infinity (AXS) has already amassed a market capitalization of close to $2 billion at the time of this writing. It looks to boom further with the mainstream status of the Metaverse.

Runfy Token (RUNF)

Runfy Token (RUNF) is a new metaverse token touted as one of the big movers with its never-seen concept. Have you ever heard of earning crypto by losing weight? Yes, that’s what Runfy Token (RUNF) will give you! With the RUNF token, you can lose weight, earn rewards, and buy into the RUNF ecosystem. Runfy Token (RUNF) will power two universes in the Metaverse world which will allow users to participate in activities with their avatars easily.

RunfTR (Runfy Trainers)- reserved for fitness trainers. In this metaverse world, fitness trainers can prepare user diets or exercise programs and collect the fee in RUNF tokens.

RunfShop (Runf Shopping)– herein, users can purchase fitness equipment, protein powders, fitness clothes, and everything related to fitness; RUNF tokens will power all purchases.

The Runfy Token (RUNF) ecosystem is one of a kind as it intends to make it easy to get fit and earn crypto simultaneously. This concept looks set to attract worldwide adoption and with the full swing of the metaverse, immense value surges are on the horizon.

Conclusion

The Metaverse is a mouth-watering prospect and the RUNF, AXS, and SAND tokens present an opportunity to milk it. Get in early enough to put yourself in the driving seat to make big money?

