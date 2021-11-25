Digital marketing powerhouse T1 Advertising closes 2021 with new revenue record

Photo courtesy Thomas Herd

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

After spending 2021 nurturing its roster of clientele to industry leader status, renowned innovative digital marketing firm T1 Advertising achieved a landmark year in revenue, pulling in $4 million under the watchful eye of its CEO, Thomas Herd.

Known for its deft handling of the press needs of both emerging brands and companies that are already household names, T1 and Herd reached amplified success this year as Herd ascended to the role of president of leading business publication Forbes Monaco, with T1 congruently joining Forbes MC’s ranks as its in-house ad agency.

Forbes MC now adds to T1’s already-studded list of clientele, which includes luxury powerhouses like Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH) and Prada, as well as e-commerce giants like PrettyLittleThing and Boohoo.

T1 likewise received international recognition for its work in the form of an award to the agency’s SVP, Dimetri Hogan, from acclaimed cognac brand Hennessy.

With yet another record year under its belt, T1 is set to reach even higher earnings in the year ahead, as 2022 is poised to become T1 Advertising’s biggest year of revenue thus far.

The content in this feature was produced by the brand