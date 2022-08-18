Digital entrepreneur builds business based on “a desire to help people and love of computers”

Photo courtesy Drew Blumenthal

Drew Blumenthal, aka Digital Drew, is the founder of his namesake brand, Digital Drew – a digital marketing agency. With several years of experience working in advertising with Fortune 500 companies, the New York Native opened his agency as a way to provide himself the opportunity for more creativity and freedom. Since starting his business, he has garnered over 50 clients around the world and is looking to further expand his business.

Background

Before becoming “Digital Drew,” Blumenthal always had a sense for business. When he was a kid, he was always trying his hand at different business ventures including a lemonade stand and a babysitting service. Putting aside his entrepreneurial sense, he would study at West Chester University where he would receive a bachelor’s degree. Despite his success in school, this was a hard time for him. Shortly before graduating, he would lose his mom due to a battle with stage four colon cancer. Deeply affected by the loss, he dedicated his life to achieving something that would make her proud. The first step in this direction was securing a job with several of the largest marketing agencies in the world. He didn’t know it then, but this would prepare him for the next step in his journey. “Working for the agencies, I had the opportunity to work with billion dollar companies like Samsung and Johnson & Johnson. The skills I learned were extremely valuable.”

Starting His Business

After several years, he decided it was time to start a new page in his life. “I enjoyed my work and I was very good, but I couldn’t shake the entrepreneurial mindset that I had.” In 2017, he took the first step. Quitting his job, he launched his own digital marketing company with a single client. Despite facing the unknown, he continued to pursue his goals. To him, failure wasn’t an option. “At the end of the day, my fiercest competitor is me. I am always pushing myself to be better and better.” With this mindset, he was able to steadily grow his business. Currently, he has over fifty clients and is looking to expand further. “Right now, I am handling most of my sales, so building a sales team and focusing on operations is definitely the next step in growth.” Despite the lack of a dedicated sales force, he has managed just fine. Just five years in, his company is already on the verge of hitting seven figures.

Why Digital Marketing?

For Digital Drew, digital marketing was a no-brainer. In addition to his love of business, his fascination for computers and making money via the internet made digital marketing the perfect match. “It is what I love. Connecting and making money from anyone from anywhere is fascinating. Letting leads and business come to you is very fascinating as well.” Whether providing Facebook ads, lead generation, or creating a new website for his clients, Blumenthal is dedicated to helping his clients build their business by building their online presence and authority.

What’s Next?

Right now, Blumenthal’s goal is to grow his business. “Breaking that seven-figure mark is definitely a goal right now. We are so close.” But beyond that, he wants to find ways to do more of what he loves. “As my business continues to grow, I would love to start doing more training and speaking events. Whether digital marketing or general business, I would love to share my knowledge and help inspire others.” When Blumenthal is not focused on his business, he spends a considerable amount of his time volunteering in his community and has volunteered with the American Cancer Society and Ronald McDonald House Charity in the past.

If you are interested in following him, you can via Instagram. You can also visit his website for more information about his business.