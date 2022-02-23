Connect with us

Digital authentication is here to stay

Remote working expanded the need for digital authentication – and it’s here to stay.

Published

computer
Photo courtesy Unsplash
Two years ago, the coronavirus pandemic began (something much of the media is included to describe as “unprecedented” despite the risks of zoonotic infections being widely discussed). Whatever the warnings, the impact on the business community was significant and required a technological leap.

The impact upon the business sector was to shut down. Furthermore, the way companies undertook to conduct daily processes changed to better accommodate and protect both businesses and consumers.

At the centre of this change was the advent of digital authentication technology. Digital authentication is the process of verifying that users or devices are who or what they claim to be in order to enable access to sensitive applications, data and services. There are multiple ways to verify electronic authenticity.

Examples include:

  • Unique passwords.
  • Preshared key (PSK).
  • Biometric authentication.
  • Two-factor authentication (2FA).
  • Behavioral authentication.
  • Device recognition.

According to Jesse Franklin SVP of US & Canada Incode the use of new technologies has strengthened the business dynamic for a situation that should exist beyond the pandemic.

Franklin  tells Digital Journal: “In this contactless environment brought on by the pandemic, digital authentication is no longer a luxury – it’s now an essential component of everyday life.”

As examples, Franklin cites: “Over the past two years, we have learned to rely on digital authentication and verifying their identities online, in lieu of unsecured, physical forms of identification such as drivers’ licenses and passports.”

Furthermore, Franklin says, the use of new technologies has benefited most of society: “Consumers are benefitting from the efficiencies and peace of mind digital identity verification delivers as it is integrated into an increasing number of everyday processes previously conducted in person.”

This trajectory should continue and Franklin predicts: “By 2030, I predict that physical forms of identification will be obsolete, with all, if not most, businesses having some form of digital authentication in place.”

