DeFi Tokens shaking up the cryptocurrency market

Image courtesy Petrousus

This article is Sponsored Content written by a third-party for Petrousus

As cryptocurrencies continue to permeate major global industries, several decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens are shaking up the cryptocurrency market. Some notable mentions include Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), Tron (TRX), Polygon (MATIC), and Curve DAO Token (CRV).

Set to join them are several upcoming decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens that could become a mainstay in the crypto space upon launch. One of such tokens is Petrousus (PSUS), which seeks to innovate the DeFi space.

This article will explain what makes these tokens unique and why they’re shaking up the cryptocurrency market.

Petrousus (PSUS)

Petrousus is a community-led decentralized protocol that seeks to revolutionize DeFi by providing a multi-chain cryptocurrency loan mechanism that will enable users to give and take loans across several blockchains, with interest rates determined by high and low demand.

The platform’s native BEP-20 token, PSUS, allows users to participate in platform governance and reward mechanisms like staking for higher earnings.

PSUS has anti-rug pull and anti-whale capabilities, meaning that smart contracts on the platform will restrict purchases or sales above 10% of the available liquidity at the time of the transaction. This will help avoid big purchases and conversions, which might cause significant volatility in the PET’s value.

The platform will adopt a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) network consensus. It will use the number of tokens staked by users as the key factor to select validators.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin is one potentially profitable cryptocurrency to buy now. As the first Ethereum-based project backed on a ratio of 1:1 by Bitcoin (BTC), it lets you do more with BTC.

Its native token, WBTC, is designed to integrate the flexibility of ERC-20 tokens and BTC’s strength.

The product of this is a token that combines the basic blockchain functionality and huge market liquidity of BTC and the Ethereum blockchain ecosystem of metaverses, DEXs, prediction markets, dApps, and loan services. This helps make BTC easier, faster, and more transparent to use for Ethereum-based projects.

Tron (TRX)

Since its transition towards decentralization in 2022, the Tron network has seen its potential improve. Its native token, TRX, is another DeFi token shaking up the cryptocurrency market.

TRX has become very important in the crypto space because it helps content creators connect directly with their audience, helping them earn for their content without the interference of third parties.

TRX’s success is unwavering, propelling the Tron Network to become the third-largest DeFi blockchain network by total value locked.

Polygon (MATIC)

Launched in 2017, the Polygon DeFi ecosystem believes in Web3 for all. Polygon enables developers to build scalable, user-friendly dApps with low transaction fees while maintaining top-level security.

About 52 DeFi projects are currently running on Polygon, with more to be added in the future, making it the second-largest ecosystem for DeFi projects.

The ecosystem is governed and secured using its native token, MATIC, which currently ranks 18th on CoinMarketCap’s list of largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization and is another consideration for a cryptocurrency to buy now.

Curve DAO Token (CRV)

Curve DAO Token has served as a DEX for stablecoins since its launch in 2020. The platform is shaking up the cryptocurrency market thanks to its reputation for managing liquidity using an automated market maker (AMM).

Curve has a native token, CRV, and a DAO, which uses Aragon, an Ethereum-based creation tool, to connect several smart contracts for users’ deposited liquidity. The platform uses CRV to offer profit, rewards, and incentives for participating in the DAO’s governance and other activities like liquidity mining and yield farming.

Final Thought

If you’re a crypto enthusiast looking to buy upcoming cryptocurrencies with huge profit potential, consider adding PSUS to your portfolio.

This upcoming DeFi token is suitable for lenders seeking to maximise profit in the DeFi space. Considering its numerous capabilities, it is expected to shake up the cryptocurrency market like WBTC, TRX, MATIC, and CRV are doing at the moment.

