Crypto tokens to look out for amid the ongoing bear market: Decentraland, The Sandbox, and Privatixy Protocol Token

For most of quarter two of this year, the cryptocurrency industry has been experiencing a period known as the bear market. Bear markets are extended periods of negative prices and extreme market volatility. During bear markets, crypto-related activities carry a higher risk than usual and are unattractive.

However, bear markets are not all bad. A pro of the bear market is that it allows bulk purchase of crypto at cutthroat prices. This avenue is one that investors, in particular, can explore to make long-term cryptocurrency investments on suitable altcoins likely to fetch a massive profit. With the bear market in full swing, these three altcoins – Decentraland (MANA), The Sandbox (SAND), and Privatixy Protocol (PXP) are cryptos that every investor should keep an eye out for. Here is everything you need to know about them.

Decentraland (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) is an Ethereum (ETH) based virtual reality and gaming platform that allows users to create, experience, and monetize content and applications. It is the ideal environment for content creators, businesses and individuals looking for a new artistic medium, business opportunity, or source of entertainment. Much of Decentraland’s operations are facilitated by its native cryptocurrency, MANA. This includes transaction fees and payments for in-game items such as LAND.

LAND is a virtual piece of property in the Decentraland environment. It is represented by ERC-721 tokens and facilitates the many experiences that Decentraland users build, such as interactive games and sprawling 3D scenes. Decentraland users can monetize their LAND through leasing, advertising and paid experiences. Other mediums for generating income include creating and selling items on the Decentraland marketplace for MANA tokens.

As an industry-leading altcoin, MANA is available on several crypto platforms, including Binance, OKEx and Coinbase Pro.

The Sandbox (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) is a blockchain-based virtual world and gaming platform that allows users to create, build, buy and sell digital assets as a game. Launched in 2011 by Pixowl, The Sandbox (SAND) combines blockchain technology and cryptocurrency industry features such as decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to create a decentralized platform for a thriving gaming community.

The Sandbox (SAND) is an ideal environment where gamers can create and collect blockchain-based assets. Its native cryptocurrency, SAND, facilitates operations such as payments, rewards and transactions. The token also grants membership into The Sandbox DAO and a say in its affairs. A top 50 by market cap, SAND is available on several crypto platforms, including Binance, Gate.io, Uniswap (V2) and LATOKEN.

Privatixy Protocol Token (PXP)

Privatixy Protocol Token (PXP) is an upcoming privacy coin native to the Privatixy Protocol. The Privatixy Protocol Token (PXP) is integral in facilitating platform operations such as staking, governance and rewards. It follows the best tokens standards available on the

blockchain, ensuring a wide range of potential implementations.

The Privatixy Protocol is an open-source protocol that offers a variety of privacy-preserving solutions for blockchain users and smart contracts with well-vetted encryption systems as alternatives to platforms with lax privacy and security framework. Furthermore, it efficiently resolves privacy-related issues on the blockchain network and provides a seamless interaction through the blockchain experience.

PXP goes on presale in the coming weeks. It contains mouth-watering bonuses for registering and purchasing the token within 10 minutes. Referrers and referees are rewarded with $40 worth of tokens for $100 spent. See more details on PXP here.

