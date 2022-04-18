Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Cruise ships return to Australia after two-year Covid ban

A cruise ship docked in Sydney Harbour on Monday for the first time in more than two years.

Published

The Pacific Explorer made a dramatic entrance with a large banner that read "We're home" draped across its bow - Copyright AFP SAEED KHAN
The Pacific Explorer made a dramatic entrance with a large banner that read "We're home" draped across its bow - Copyright AFP SAEED KHAN

A cruise ship docked in Sydney Harbour on Monday for the first time in more than two years, after a 2020 ban sparked by a mass Covid-19 outbreak was lifted.

On a bright morning, the Pacific Explorer made a dramatic entrance, flanked by tugboats spraying plumes of water and with a large banner that read “We’re home” draped across its bow.

Crowds gathered at the base of the Sydney Harbour Bridge to watch the arrival of the ship, which began its 18,000-kilometre (11,000-mile) journey back to Australia nearly a month ago.

The Pacific Explorer has been moored off the coast of Cyprus for much of the past year. — © AFP

International cruise ships were banned from Australian waters in March 2020 after a Covid-19 outbreak that spread from the Ruby Princess ship, which was linked to hundreds of cases of the virus and 28 deaths, many in aged care homes.

The Pacific Explorer and two other cruise ships owned by P&amp;O were moored off the coast of Cyprus for much of the past year waiting for Australia to lift its ban — a reprieve delayed by successive waves of Covid-19.

Bookings for P&amp;O’s Australian cruises are now close to pre-pandemic levels, spokesperson Lyndsey Gordon told AFP.

“We now see the prospect of near normal summer cruise season for 22-23.”

Before the pandemic, some 350 cruise ships travelled to Australia carrying more than 600,000 passengers — making the industry worth Aus$5.2 billion (US$3.8 billion) to the national economy, according to the Cruise Lines International Association.

In this article:19, Australia, covid, Cruise, Travel
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

A Ukranian serviceman looks into a crater outside a destroyed home in the village of Yatskivka, eastern Ukraine A Ukranian serviceman looks into a crater outside a destroyed home in the village of Yatskivka, eastern Ukraine

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine says it is pausing the evacuation of civilians from the war-scarred east of the country for a day.

19 hours ago
The crew of the Xelo issued a distress call and sought shelter in Tunisian waters from bad weather before the vessel went down The crew of the Xelo issued a distress call and sought shelter in Tunisian waters from bad weather before the vessel went down

World

Divers inspect fuel-laden ship sunk off Tunisia

Divers on Sunday inspected the hull of a tanker loaded with 750 tonnes of fuel that sank off southeastern Tunisia.

20 hours ago

Business

Cruise ships at center of dispute in Florida’s idyllic Key West

Residents such as Arlo Haskell find the ships to be a nuisance and believe they cause environmental harm.

12 hours ago
Firefighters, who said they had themselves been shelled, try to extinguish a blaze in a residential building in the latest bombardment of central Kharkiv Firefighters, who said they had themselves been shelled, try to extinguish a blaze in a residential building in the latest bombardment of central Kharkiv

World

Shock on the streets as Kharkiv wracked by fresh blasts

Officials said five people were killed and 13 wounded in the latest volley to hit Kharkiv -- just 21 kilometres (13 miles) from the...

16 hours ago