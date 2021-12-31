Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Businesses must keep on top of the ransomware threat

In 2021, many enterprises recognized the need to protect themselves against a ransomware-related class action lawsuit.

Published

computer
Photo courtesy Unsplash
Photo courtesy Unsplash

Ransomware has been the big cybersecurity issue of 2021 and the risks stemming from these malicious codes looks set to continue into 2022 (and potentially beyond).

According to Mihir Shah, CEO, StorCentric, cybercriminals and ransomware are evolving on from hitting only single organizations or individuals, as he tells Digital Journal. This means extending the reach of cybercriminals utilizing ransomware to attacking Managed Service Providers (MSPs).

The risk here is that hackers could target multiple organizations with one fell swoop (such as Kaseya ransomware attack perpetrated by the REvil group). The attack upon business software company Kaseya by REvil occurred in July 2021.

In June, the U.S. FBI said REvil was behind the massive cyberattack that shut down the operations of JBS the world’s biggest meat supplier.

REvil (Ransomware Evil or Sodinokibi) is a Russia-based or Russian-speaking private ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) operation. The group continually evolves to thwart attempts to close it down by national and supranational authorities.

In 2021, many enterprises recognized the need to protect themselves against a ransomware-related class action lawsuit: and began preparations for a worst-case scenario. Enterprises also increased their focus on data protection, particularly personally indefinable information, as well as their ability to demonstrate that every possible precaution was taken to prevent and recover from an attack

However, 2022 is set to be equally challenging. There were 640 million attempted ransomware attacks as of the end of September 2021, and the end-of-2021 total forecast to approach 890 million attempts. For 2022, the predictions are far higher, probably topping one billion attacks.

The industry insider also notes that cyber insurance became increasingly critical: and it was not just for large enterprises anymore. Small and medium sized enterprises invested, many for the very first time. Yet, confusion and frustration over what it does and does not cover continues.

This means the insurance sector will undergone further reform and change as the new year unfolds.

In this article:Cybercrime, Cybersecurity, Hackers, Ransomware, REvil
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

The rise and fall of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani The rise and fall of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani

World

In his first interview since fleeing Afghanistan, former President Ashraf Ghani explains his departure

In his first interview since he fled his country, former President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan spoke with the BBC.

19 hours ago
Bombardments, glamor and gangsters mark history of Cuba's Hotel Nacional Bombardments, glamor and gangsters mark history of Cuba's Hotel Nacional

World

Bombardments, glamor and gangsters mark history of Cuba's Hotel Nacional

In its 91 years, Havana's majestic Hotel Nacional has borne witness to some of the biggest events of Cuban history.

20 hours ago
World to ring in New Year under Covid cloud World to ring in New Year under Covid cloud

World

World to ring in New Year under Covid cloud

The world prepared on Friday to usher in 2022, after another tumultuous and pandemic-ridden year capped by new restrictions.

11 hours ago

Life

Colorado governor declares state of emergency as wind-whipped wildfires force evacuations

Wildfire burns in Colorado Screen grab from WTHR-13 video.Colorado Governor Jared Polis (D) wrote on Twitter, “Prayers for thousands of families evacuating from the fires in...

22 hours ago