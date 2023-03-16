Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Baidu shares fall after disappointing AI chatbot debut

AFP

Published

Baidu's 'Ernie Bot' was unveiled at a press event in Beijing
Baidu's 'Ernie Bot' was unveiled at a press event in Beijing - Copyright AFP/File Jade GAO
Baidu's 'Ernie Bot' was unveiled at a press event in Beijing - Copyright AFP/File Jade GAO

Chinese search engine company Baidu’s shares fell as much as 10 percent on Thursday after the company unveiled its ChatGPT-like AI software, with investors unimpressed by the bot’s display of linguistic and maths skills.

The artificial intelligence-powered ChatGPT, created by San Francisco company OpenAI, has caused a sensation for its ability to write essays, poems or programming code on demand within seconds, sparking widespread fears of cheating or of professions becoming obsolete.

Chinese tech giants have joined the global rush to develop rival software, with Alibaba and JD.com also announcing similar projects.

But Baidu’s “Ernie Bot”, unveiled at a press event in Beijing on Thursday, fell short of expectations with the company’s co-founder Robin Li showing only a pre-recorded demonstration of the software’s capabilities, rather than a live interaction.

The company showed audiences a screen recording of the bot answering questions about popular Chinese science fiction novel “The Three-Body Problem” and generating a plot summary. 

It also showed off Ernie Bot’s algebra skills and generated audio in the Sichuanese and Hakka dialects of Chinese.

Baidu’s Hong Kong-listed shares plunged immediately after the software was unveiled, sliding by more than 10 percent at one point.

The company’s shares recovered slightly afterwards, down around 7 percent on Thursday afternoon.

Baidu says it intends to integrate the bot into its search engine as well as its smart home devices, with “real-world applications across industries”.

But China’s strict censorship and US restrictions on chip sales could limit Baidu and other Chinese companies’ AI ambitions.

ChatGPT is blocked in China, but the American software is gaining a base of Chinese users who use virtual private networks to get around the ban, deploying it to write essays and cram for exams.

In this article:AI, Baidu, China, Software
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

The EU has already committed to invest hundreds of billions of euros in green tech including solar panels The EU has already committed to invest hundreds of billions of euros in green tech including solar panels

Business

Green tech boom looms but poor nations risk being eclipsed: UN

The EU has already committed to invest hundreds of billions of euros in green tech including solar panels - Copyright AFP/File Kazuhiro NOGIRobin MILLARDThe...

20 hours ago
Global action against TikTok, owned by Chinese firm ByteDance, kicked off in earnest in India in 2020 Global action against TikTok, owned by Chinese firm ByteDance, kicked off in earnest in India in 2020

Business

One billion users, but trouble mounts for TikTok

Global action against TikTok, owned by Chinese firm ByteDance, kicked off in earnest in India in 2020 - Copyright AFP Fabrice COFFRINIJules BONNARDTikTok’s breakneck...

23 hours ago

Tech & Science

Where did Earth’s water come from?

Water covers about 71 percent of the Earth's surface, but no one knows how or when such massive quantities of water arrived on Earth.

17 hours ago
Lebanon's central bank governor Riad Salameh stands next to stacks of gold bars in the bank vaults in the Lebanese capital Beirut on November 24, 2022 Lebanon's central bank governor Riad Salameh stands next to stacks of gold bars in the bank vaults in the Lebanese capital Beirut on November 24, 2022

Business

From acclaim to blame: Lebanon’s bank chief Riad Salameh

Lebanon's central bank governor Riad Salameh stands next to stacks of gold bars in the bank vaults in the Lebanese capital Beirut on November...

17 hours ago