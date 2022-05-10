Are these cryptocurrencies the future of the workplace? FIREPIN Token (FPRN), Decentraland (MANA) and Axie Infinity (AXS)

Image courtesy FIREPIN Token

This article is Sponsored Content written by a third-party for FIREPIN Token

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, many users of gameplay coins such as Axie Infinity (AXS) have transitioned their main source of income to cryptocurrency. This might be why new coins such as FIREPIN Token (FRPN) are publicly investing in NFT Game Development. On their website https://firepin.io/ they state their dedication to building DAO Metaverse games, pledging to support Game Development. This evident peak in interest leads me to believe that Gameplay cryptocurrencies are the future.

Does Gameplay cryptocurrency have a positive impact on the workplace?

According to the company, Axie Infinity (AXS) currently has over 2.2 million monthly active users, making it the most played NFT game. The demographics of Axie players are very illuminating, over 25% are unbanked and many are low-income workers who rely on cryptocurrency for a large proportion of their income.

Many consider cryptocurrency more accessible than traditional banking, as you don’t need to open a bank account; all you need is access to the internet. This makes Gameplay cryptocurrency available to a wider demographic of people and enables low-income workers to earn money through the game.

Elon Musk’s ex-partner Grimes infamously said that ‘utopia’ could come via NFT gaming, calling it a ‘tool for radical wealth distribution’. Although we are far from achieving radical wealth distribution any time soon, this comment does illuminate the vast change that could occur as a result of Gameplay cryptocurrency because of its increased accessibility.

What does Decentraland (MANA) bring to Gameplay cryptocurrency?

Decentraland (MANA) differs from Axie Infinity (AXS) in many ways, for starters it aims to create a Sims-like online universe. Unlike Axie Infinity, a competitive battle game against other contestants around the world, you can earn money in Decentraland by buying and selling LAND, estates, avatar wearables, and goods in the Decentraland Marketplace. Mimicking the real world, Decentraland (MANA) aims to create a whole online community, exciting its users with the potential to craft a whole online life.

Calling itself the ‘first fully decentralised world’ one of the main advantages of this cryptocurrency is that it’s controlled via the DAO, allowing the users to decide and vote on how the world works. Therefore, you are in control of the policies that determine how the world behaves, such as what kind of wearable items are allowed. In short, this means that the universe is voted on by the Decentraland community of users instead of a team of creators.

By pairing the ability to vote on the online universe with the potential to earn real-life money, Decentraland (MANA) has a very appealing premise. The Sims-like style of the game adds an entertaining Gameplay element that makes this cryptocurrency undeniably popular.

What does FIREPIN’s investment in game development tell us about the future of the workplace?

Considering the accessibility and popularity of Gameplay cryptocurrencies like Decentraland and Axie Infinity, the future of the workplace seems to point towards online Gameplay cryptocurrencies, especially with thousands of people already earning their main income through these platforms. With FIREPIN Token (FRPN) announcing its investment in NFT Game Development, backing the creation of this software, I believe we are only seeing the beginning of Gameplay cryptocurrency’s success.

