Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Adopting the best security practices for hybrid work

A lack of the right technology plays a role in data breaches, and online employee behavior stands as a critical cause.

Avatar photo

Published

DIRTT integrated technology
Integrated tech is much more than simply having video conferencing capabilities on a laptop or smartphone. Done properly, it facilitates idea sharing and team building, and works seamlessly with other elements of your physical space. – Image by: Hero Images, courtesy DIRTT
Integrated tech is much more than simply having video conferencing capabilities on a laptop or smartphone. Done properly, it facilitates idea sharing and team building, and works seamlessly with other elements of your physical space. – Image by: Hero Images, courtesy DIRTT

A multilayered cloud security solution integrated with zero-trust is one of the best solutions for hybrid work security, according to a new report. This is in the context of the hybrid work model now standing as the new normal of the pandemic era.

According to McKinsey, nine out of ten organizations planned to combine remote and on-site work in the post-pandemic era. However, this model offers data security challenges to businesses regarding remote workers’ access to the enterprise network.

According to the CIRA Cybersecurity Report, approximately 30 percent of organizations have seen a spike in cyberattack attempts since the beginning of the pandemic. For example, Bad actors sent 61 percent of malware through cloud applications to target remote workers in 2021.

When remote work was a factor in an attack, the average cost of a data breach was $1.07 million more than when this was not the case (based on IBM data). Furthermore, two-thirds of company employees use company-issued devices, but 50 percent of the hybrid workforce claims occasional usage of personal devices for work purposes. This highlights the scale of unsupervised and unmanaged access to a company network.

While lack of the right technology or resources certainly plays a role in data breaches, online employee behavior is also a critical cause. A Verizon report shows that 85 percent of data breaches are related to the human element.

Unsecured home Wi-Fi networks, using personal devices instead of enterprise computers, accessing sensitive data, and rapidly expanding use of cloud-based applications are some cybersecurity challenges of hybrid work.

Furthermore, the company’s data is at risk when remote workers browse websites without filters or download potential viruses.

Commenting on these trends, Martynas Paskauskas, the head of development at NordLayer tells Digital Journal: “Disabled user authentication, lack of end-to-end encryption, infrequent updates, and unbacked data are additional factors that invite data breaches and malicious activities during hybrid work. Phishing emails, physical security, password hygiene, and the dangers of public Wi-Fi networks should receive extra attention because these are some of the most common gateways for cybercriminals.”

In this article:Cybersecurity, Employees, Hybrid work, remote working, Technology
Avatar photo
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

This handout photo released by the University of Maryland School of Medicine on January 10, 2022 shows surgeons performing a transplant of a heart from a genetically modified pig to patient David Bennett, Sr This handout photo released by the University of Maryland School of Medicine on January 10, 2022 shows surgeons performing a transplant of a heart from a genetically modified pig to patient David Bennett, Sr

Tech & Science

Alert issued over cybersecurity concerns in hundreds of medical devices

Hackers are able to take over the devices and change readings, administer drug overdoses and threaten patient health. 

19 hours ago

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Duh…hyuck…’We can’t control super AI’, say researchers. Some satire required

Could a super AI of the future take over all the other computers?

9 hours ago

Tech & Science

Sexually transmitted diseases are ‘out of control’ in U.S. prompting calls for change

Sharply rising cases of some sexually transmitted diseases are prompting U.S. health officials to call for new prevention and treatment efforts.

14 hours ago
DIRTT - Accessible Design DIRTT - Accessible Design

Business

Truly inclusive spaces are designed for accessibility

If accessible design isn’t considered when a space is built, these spaces can be challenging, and ultimately exclusionary for those with disabilities.

17 hours ago