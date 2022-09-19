Adopting the best security practices for hybrid work

Integrated tech is much more than simply having video conferencing capabilities on a laptop or smartphone. Done properly, it facilitates idea sharing and team building, and works seamlessly with other elements of your physical space. – Image by: Hero Images, courtesy DIRTT

A multilayered cloud security solution integrated with zero-trust is one of the best solutions for hybrid work security, according to a new report. This is in the context of the hybrid work model now standing as the new normal of the pandemic era.

According to McKinsey, nine out of ten organizations planned to combine remote and on-site work in the post-pandemic era. However, this model offers data security challenges to businesses regarding remote workers’ access to the enterprise network.

According to the CIRA Cybersecurity Report, approximately 30 percent of organizations have seen a spike in cyberattack attempts since the beginning of the pandemic. For example, Bad actors sent 61 percent of malware through cloud applications to target remote workers in 2021.

When remote work was a factor in an attack, the average cost of a data breach was $1.07 million more than when this was not the case (based on IBM data). Furthermore, two-thirds of company employees use company-issued devices, but 50 percent of the hybrid workforce claims occasional usage of personal devices for work purposes. This highlights the scale of unsupervised and unmanaged access to a company network.

While lack of the right technology or resources certainly plays a role in data breaches, online employee behavior is also a critical cause. A Verizon report shows that 85 percent of data breaches are related to the human element.

Unsecured home Wi-Fi networks, using personal devices instead of enterprise computers, accessing sensitive data, and rapidly expanding use of cloud-based applications are some cybersecurity challenges of hybrid work.

Furthermore, the company’s data is at risk when remote workers browse websites without filters or download potential viruses.

Commenting on these trends, Martynas Paskauskas, the head of development at NordLayer tells Digital Journal: “Disabled user authentication, lack of end-to-end encryption, infrequent updates, and unbacked data are additional factors that invite data breaches and malicious activities during hybrid work. Phishing emails, physical security, password hygiene, and the dangers of public Wi-Fi networks should receive extra attention because these are some of the most common gateways for cybercriminals.”