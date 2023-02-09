Adding up: Accountancy jobs are the fastest growing finance roles

Image courtesy Logarithmic Finance

Finance jobs are growing and one role within the financial jobs market that is attracting a high number of candidates is accountancy. These are the most in demand finance jobs in the world according to new research. In addition, auditing is the most in demand finance career among aspiring workers. These are patterns that relate to the U.K. jobs sector.

A new study from CMC Markets, an online trading platform, analysed monthly Google searches using Ahrefs for jobs within the financial industry to see which career is the most in demand.

The company also extracted the number of UK-based listings for each finance role from the job site Indeed during the month of December 2022.

Rank Job Title Total global Google searches 1 Auditor 222,500 2 Actuary 166,600 3 Corporate banking 96,280 4 Bank teller 43,250 5 Forensic accounting 39,650 6 Compliance officer 35,170 7 Client advisor 29,080 8 Loan officer 22,950 9 Branch manager 18,560 10 Risk manager 17,430



Searches for ‘auditor’ ranked number one on the list with 222,500 monthly Google searches. People are searching 5,000 times on average a month for ‘auditor jobs’ and 500 times for ‘auditor careers’. There are currently 785 auditor jobs in the finance sector on Indeed.



Actuarial careers came closely behind as the second most sought-after job in finance with a combined 166,600 searches per month for ‘actuary careers’ and ‘actuary jobs’. An actuary was the only career within the insurance sector to make it into the top ten. There are currently 1,030 actuary jobs within the finance sector on Indeed.



The third most desirable finance career is corporate banking which amassed a total of 96,280 Google searches per month, 1,200 of which were for the search term ‘corporate banking jobs’. There are currently 3,748 corporate banking jobs on Indeed.



Another banking career took the fourth spot with bank teller totalling 43,250 Google searches every month, 12,000 of these monthly searches were for ‘bank teller jobs’. At present, there are only 35 bank teller jobs on Indeed.



In fifth place came forensic accounting with 39,650 Google searches per month and the sixth most in demand career in finance was a compliance officer with 35,170 monthly Google searches.



Despite being one of the ten most desirable finance jobs, forensic accounting only yields 64 job openings in the UK, according to Indeed. On the other hand, there are currently 6,685 compliance officer openings in the UK on Indeed.



With 29,080 Google searches a month, a client advisor was the seventh most searched for finance career and there are 811 job openings for client advisor roles on Indeed.



Loan officers and branch managers occupied the eighth and ninth place on the list with 22,950 and 18,560 monthly Google searches respectively. There are 1,744 roles on Indeed for both loan officers and branch managers in the U.K. The research found that the tenth most in demand job in finance is a risk manager with 17,430 monthly Google searches. There are currently 5,259 job openings on Indeed for risk manager roles in the U.K. Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets tells Digital Journal: “Despite the scarcity of jobs in some industries, it seems that there is a noticeable interest within different sectors of the finance world. It is interesting to see that a large proportion of this number is made up of searches related to the banking sector. And as a whole, financial careers are being searched for 2,935,840 times per month on Google.