Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

5 killed, at least 100 injured in Bangladesh depot fire

At least five people died and some 100 were injured after a massive fire tore through a container depot in Bangladesh.

Published

Rescue workers and civilians carry an injured victim to a hospital in Chittagong, Bangladesh, after a massive fire broke out at a local container storage center
Rescue workers and civilians carry an injured victim to a hospital in Chittagong, Bangladesh, after a massive fire broke out at a local container storage center - Copyright AFP/File JEFF KOWALSKY
Rescue workers and civilians carry an injured victim to a hospital in Chittagong, Bangladesh, after a massive fire broke out at a local container storage center - Copyright AFP/File JEFF KOWALSKY

At least five people died and some 100 were injured after a massive fire tore through a container depot in Bangladesh’s southeastern town of Sitakunda, officials said Sunday.

The fire broke out at an inland container storage facility just 40 kilometres (25 miles) outside of the country’s main sea port of Chittagong shortly before midnight, fire service official Jalal Ahmed said.

Multiple firefighting units rushed to the depot to douse the fire when a massive explosion rocked the site, injuring scores of people, including firefighters.

Chittagong’s chief doctor Elias Chowdhury told AFP that at least 5 people were killed and some 100 were injured.

Of the injured, some 20 people were in critical condition with burns covering between 60 to 90 percent of their bodies.

Emergency crews were still working to put out the fire Sunday morning, and local hospitals, including military clinics, were treating the injured.

Ruhul Amin Sikder, spokesman for the Bangladesh Inland Container Association (BICA), said some of the containers at the 30-acre private depot contained chemicals, including  hydrogen peroxide.

The director of the facility, called B.M. Container Depot, Mujibur Rahman said the reason behind the fire was still unknown. He added the facility employs some 600 people.

In 2020, three workers were killed after an oil tank exploded in another container depot in the neighbouring Patenga area.

There are 19 private inland container depots in the South Asian nation handling the country’s exports and a large chunk of import goods.

In this article:Bangladesh, Explosion, Fire
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Queen’s jubilee goes pop with a party

Some 22,000 people and millions more at home were on Saturday expected at a musical celebration for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

2 hours ago
Rare anti-government protests erupt in Cuba Rare anti-government protests erupt in Cuba

World

Biden faces cloud on summit to reset Latin America ties

President Joe Biden is hoping to show a new era of US engagement with Latin America at a long-heralded summit next week.

22 hours ago
The drive to remove all trace of Tiananmen from Hong Kong has intensified over the last year The drive to remove all trace of Tiananmen from Hong Kong has intensified over the last year

World

China, Hong Kong scrub Tiananmen memories on anniversary

There was heightened security around Beijing's Tiananmen Square Saturday, the anniversary of the bloody 1989 crackdown.

21 hours ago
Men wade along a flooded street in Havana, on June 3, 2022 Men wade along a flooded street in Havana, on June 3, 2022

World

Floods kill at least three in Cuba

Heavy rains from the remnants of Hurricane Agatha flooded much of western Cuba on Friday, killing at least three people in Havana.

18 hours ago