By By Ken Hanly 58 mins ago in Technology Brooklyn - Verizon's 5G network is arriving. After months of vaguely-worded statements, Verizon has finally announced that it service will be launched on April 11 Chicago and Minneapolis. Verizon's next generation service to cost $10 extra per month Service to be offered in selected area of Chicago and Minneapolis at first The company has plans to rapidly expand the coverage area of the network. Last month Verizon announced that it intends to launch its 5G UltraWideband network to more than 30 US cities this year. 5G Ultra Wideband The 5G Ultra Wideband technology uses new radio technology as well as new device hardware that delivers superior advanced capabilities to businesses and other consumers. If a customer moves outside the coverage area of the 5G network the 5G moto mod automatically switches its signal to the Verizon 4G LTE network, the most reliable 4G LTE network in the US. The 5G service will continue to improve with expansion. An earlier 5G version was launched by Verizon in the US The world's first commercial 5G Ultra Widebank network was begun in October of last year in Houston, Los Angeles, Sacramento, and Indianapolis. The 5G Verizon Home Service in these markets uses an early version of the 5G standard but the newer Chicago and Minneapolis services use the NR standard developed by the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPPP) New prices The basic Go Unlimited plan for a single line will start at $85 per month. This plan is subject to throttling and has slow hot speeds with only 480p video. The Beyond Unlimited plan is ten dollars more per month but offers 22gb of unthrottled LTE, 15gb of LTE hot spot, and better 720p video. The Above Unlimited Plan has 75gb of LTE, 20gb of LTE hot spot, and also 720p video plus a few other goodies. The good news is that data usage on the 5g is unlimited with no data throttle limits. Verizon may face stiff competition from T-Mobile which has promised not to raise prices on its 5G system that will launch some time during the second half of this year. Phones available The first phone to be available on the new 5G network is the Moto Z3 but the company has already announced that several other phones are set to be released later this year including the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, and the LG V50 ThinQ. The Verizon announcement said in part: "Chicago and Minneapolis are Verizon’s first 5G Ultra Wideband mobility cities, launching April 11, with more than 30 markets set to launch in 2019. Preorders for the Verizon-exclusive 5G moto mod – the first 5G-upgradeable smartphone – begin March 14, with a $50 special offer. Verizon’s 5G service plan comes with unlimited data, available for just $10 a month (with the first three months free) with any Verizon unlimited plan, including Verizon Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited or Above Unlimited plans. Customers that order a 5G moto mod on March 14 get a FREE moto z3 when they activate a new line of service on a Verizon device payment plan."The company has plans to rapidly expand the coverage area of the network. Last month Verizon announced that it intends to launch its 5G UltraWideband network to more than 30 US cities this year. Kyle Malady, Verizon's chief technology officer said: “Continuing our track record of 5G ‘firsts,’ we are thrilled to bring the first 5G-upgradeable smartphone exclusively to Verizon customers. Not all 5G networks are the same. Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network is built by the company with the nation’s best and most reliable 4G LTE network. 