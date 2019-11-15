Email
article imageTrump at odds with others in claiming US in Syria only for oil

By Ken Hanly     3 hours ago in Technology
President Trump's new position on the Syrian War simplifies matters but only by ignoring the position of lawmakers and the Pentagon on why the US is there. However, it avoids criticizing Turkey and its occupation of the Syrian safe zone.
US presence is all about oil
A recent article sets forth Trump's position: ""As you know, we've pulled back our troops quite a while ago, because I think it's time for us not to be worried about other people's borders," Trump said to reporters alongside Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the White House. "I want to worry about our borders...So, we want to worry about our things," Trump added. "We're keeping the oil, we have the oil, the oil is secure, we left troops behind only for the oil."
This position avoids any conflict with Turkey. However, the new position is no cure all and adequate substitutes for his earlier often conflicting views on the issue.
Internal opposition to the Trump position
Many lawmakers see the Syrian war as in part protecting the Kurds and the Pentagon sees it as well as together with the Kurds fighting ISIS. Some also see the US a helping promote regime change in Syria, although that seems to have been a failure. However, the continued US presence can make things difficult for Assad. Some in the US even see the US presence as countering Russia which supports the Assad government.
Trump's simplified view may reflect his agenda
The Trump position may simply reflect what Trump cares about in Syria. After all he campaigned about getting the US out of useless wars. His new position gives him a reason to keep some troops in Syria and not withdraw them all. Trump may not care about or at least care to admit other reasons for the US staying in Syria.
However, Trump fails to see the legal complications involved in trying to sell the Syrian oil to add to US revenues. Many top US officials are downplaying the matter. No major oil company has come out to support Trump. This is no doubt due to possible legal complications as to who owns the oil. Many military officials hope that Trump's policy fails to work out as he envisages it.
More about US Syria relations, US in Syria, syrian oil
