Trend Micro released a report documenting a six-month investigation to help inform a protection strategy for industrial environments. The focus is with developing strategies to trap malicious attackers. The report ("Caught in the Act: Running a Realistic Factory Honeypot to Capture Real Threats") has been produced to serve as a springboard for organizations, particularly those that run industrial control systems (ICSs) and smart factories, to ensure that adequate security measures are in place on their systems. Commenting on the core findings, Greg Young, vice president of cybersecurity for Trend Micro said: "Too often, discussion of cyber threats to industrial control systems (ICS) has been confined to highly sophisticated, nation-state level attacks designed to sabotage key processes. While these do present a risk to Industry 4.0, our research proves that more commonplace threats are more likely." Focusing on a specific and vital business sector, Young adds: "Owners of smaller factories and industrial plants should therefore not assume that criminals will leave them alone. A lack of basic protections can open the door to a relatively straightforward ransomware or cryptojacking attack that could have serious consequences for the bottom line." In terms of main actions arising from the report, the study finds that organizations should ensure that their equipment and the components of their ICSs are not exposed online. To strengthen systems, companies should avoid using the same admin password for several workstations Furthermore, organizations should take steps to ensure they keep strict authentication policies to minimize the possibility of intrusions. To help address latest and most sophisticated attacks, TrendMicro have been experimenting with 'honeypots'. These are designed to simulate real production environments in order to attract would-be attackers and figure out their approach when targeting such systems. The TrendMicro research found that the honeypot could be compromised for cryptomining and ransomware attacks. Understanding this enables technologists to develop better cybersecurity systems.