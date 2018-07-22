By By Markos Papadatos 47 mins ago in Technology Top streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu earned multiple nominations for the upcoming 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Netflix's The Crown and the western drama series Godless both secured six nominations each, while Stranger Things scored five Emmy nods, and the science fiction anthology Black Mirror garnered four nominations. The comedic series GLOW and the crime drama Ozark received four nods each; moreover, Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt each earned two Emmy nominations. Out of Hulu's 11 nominations, eight were for The Handmaid's Tale, while its remaining three nominations were for the dramatic web series, The Looming Tower, which is based on the book by Lawrence Wright. All of Amazon's six nominations for the 2018 Prime Emmy awards was for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which was created by executive producer Amy Sherman-Palladino. It is evident that streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu and Amazon are the future of the entertainment industry. This past January, as The 2018 Primetime Emmy award ceremony, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, will take place on September 17 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Netflix leads with 36 nominations, while Hulu earned 11 nominations, and Amazon garnered six Emmy nods.Netflix's The Crown and the western drama series Godless both secured six nominations each, while Stranger Things scored five Emmy nods, and the science fiction anthology Black Mirror garnered four nominations. The comedic series GLOW and the crime drama Ozark received four nods each; moreover, Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt each earned two Emmy nominations.Out of Hulu's 11 nominations, eight were for The Handmaid's Tale, while its remaining three nominations were for the dramatic web series, The Looming Tower, which is based on the book by Lawrence Wright. All of Amazon's six nominations for the 2018 Prime Emmy awards was for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which was created by executive producer Amy Sherman-Palladino. It is evident that streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu and Amazon are the future of the entertainment industry.This past January, as Digital Journal reported , streaming services dominated the 2018 Golden Globe awards, where they became the new normal. Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was named "Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy" by the Golden Globes, while Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale was honored as "Best Drama Series." More about Primetime, Emmy, Golden Globes, Nominations, 2018 Primetime Emmy Golden Globes Nominations 2018