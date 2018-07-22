The 2018 Primetime Emmy award ceremony, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, will take place on September 17 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Netflix leads with 36 nominations, while Hulu earned 11 nominations, and Amazon garnered six Emmy nods.
Netflix's The Crown
and the western drama series Godless
both secured six nominations each, while Stranger Things
scored five Emmy nods, and the science fiction anthology Black Mirror
garnered four nominations. The comedic series GLOW
and the crime drama Ozark
received four nods each; moreover, Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life
and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
each earned two Emmy nominations.
Out of Hulu's 11 nominations, eight were for The Handmaid's Tale
, while its remaining three nominations were for the dramatic web series, The Looming Tower
, which is based on the book by Lawrence Wright. All of Amazon's six nominations for the 2018 Prime Emmy awards was for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
, which was created by executive producer Amy Sherman-Palladino. It is evident that streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu and Amazon are the future of the entertainment industry.
This past January, as Digital Journal reported
, streaming services dominated the 2018 Golden Globe awards, where they became the new normal. Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
was named "Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy" by the Golden Globes, while Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale
was honored as "Best Drama Series."