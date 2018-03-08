By By Markos Papadatos 5 hours ago in Technology Spotify is back with the launch of Amplify, its newest in-app destination. This new hub will highlight significant issues with music. Over time, Amplify may lead to a true resource. While this hub is nonpolitical, its forthcoming topics on immigration and mental health care may lead to a more political position, especially in regard to where women stand on these issues. As part of the International Women's Day festivities, Earlier today, Amplify introduced playlists by genres such as "Women of Hip Hop," "Women of Indie," "Women of Folk," as well as "Women of Rock." Other women in pop culture that round out the playlist include such world renowned artists as Sia, Taylor Swift, Adele, Jennifer Lopez, Fifth Harmony and Selena Gomez. In his Read More: Spotify launches Amplify covers everything from Christian music to rock to hip hop to electronic dance music (EDM) to R&B/soul and other genres. It will be available in Canada and in the United States, and it will features voices on such social topics as mental health, gender equality, LGBTQ issues, immigration rights, as well as self-care, among other noteworthy topics.While this hub is nonpolitical, its forthcoming topics on immigration and mental health care may lead to a more political position, especially in regard to where women stand on these issues.As part of the International Women's Day festivities, Spotify will highlight women, for Women's History Month in March. It is expected to be a year-round feature with the streaming service. It will offer its new "Amplify: Women of the World" playlist, which will be updated weekly. Several of the female artists that are expected to be featured next month include Indonesian singer-songwriters Raisa Andriana and Isyana Sarasvati, Finnish songstress and voice actress Saara Aalto, and Malian musician Fatouma Diawara, among many others.Earlier today, Amplify introduced playlists by genres such as "Women of Hip Hop," "Women of Indie," "Women of Folk," as well as "Women of Rock." Other women in pop culture that round out the playlist include such world renowned artists as Sia, Taylor Swift, Adele, Jennifer Lopez, Fifth Harmony and Selena Gomez.In his emotional letter to investors, about Spotify's IPO filing, CEO Daniel Ek was somewhat political, where he spoke about making users empathize with each other, in an effort to "feel part of a greater whole"; moreover, Ek mentioned Spotify's business potential. The Spotify co-founder and chairman concluded his letter with the following optimistic statement: "We really do believe that we can improve the world, one song at a time.": Spotify launches Spotlight — New multimedia platform with visuals. More about Spotify, amplify, hub, Music More news from Spotify amplify hub Music