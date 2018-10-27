By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Technology Montreal - Quebec’s Sinopé Technologies has launched Sedna, a smart water leak protection system that works as a stand-alone, without requiring an intermediary or central management, even in the occurrence of a power or Internet failure. This week, The company launched When the smart water leak detector senses a water level drop as low as 0.015 inches, (0.0381 centimeters), the valve shuts off the main water supply and an alert is sent by e-mail or SMS informing the user of the location of the leak and confirming that everything is under control. Près de 50 % des réclamations d’assurance annuelles sont liées aux dégâts d’eau. Êtes-vous prêt? https://t.co/gbyf3socz5



Almost 50 % of annual insurance claims are related to water damage. Are you ready? https://t.co/4VaEbO7Bza pic.twitter.com/s6YpTDfs0L — Sinopé Technologies (@SinopeTech) July 11, 2018 "Sedna is the most interesting smart system for house and condo owners. It allows them to protect their home and belongings with unprecedented ease, reliability, and efficiency," said François Houde, Sinopé Technologies founder, and CEO, according to Frost problems are also a worry, and users are informed of frost risks that can lead to broken pipes and when the devices' batteries are low. And to view each device and its operation, as well as open or close specific valves, the company has a free Sinope Water Leak Protection app available on the App Store and Google Play. "Sedna was designed with the consumer in mind – it's easy to install and use, and it works as a stand-alone for the utmost peace of mind," said Houde. "The valve and the water leak detectors are made with materials of the best quality, yet our competitive supply chain and the fact that we specialize in home automation, with everything done in-house, allows us to offer this product at a very aggressive cost." Sinope Technologies in Quebec, Canada Sinope Technologies Two new technologies are also incorporated into the Sedna system. The hub is built into the valve rather than being separate. This provides more reliability, facilitates installation, and reduces the overall cost of the system. The valve itself works under two communication protocols, Wi-Fi and Zigbee 3.0, which allows it to be integrated into an existing smart home system as well as not being dependent on the Internet for a connection. The Sedna system is also available for purchase on Located on Montreal's south shore, in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Sinopé Technologies is a company focused on innovation, creativity, and performance with a portfolio of over 50 devices and accessories designed for the North American market.