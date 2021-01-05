NordVPN reports
that most of the requests came from Hong Kong, although the company also received requests from Iran, Kashmere, Burma, and other countries with strict Internet censorship and heavy surveillance. Journalists in Hong Kong have frequently reported that censorship in the news media. This is especially common
where owners or management exert editorial pressure.
A virtual private network works to encrypt the user's Internet traffic
and changes their IP address. This enables the user to communicate privately and change their apparent location. Using a VPN enables an individual to access blocked news websites, social media platforms, or apps.
Hence for activists and journalists facing extensive online censorship, targeted surveillance, or the threat of violence, one of the options is to request an emergency VPN service immediately to protect privacy. By using a VPN
, this enables the user to securely bypass online restrictions and keep their communications away from prying eyes.
Via the VPN, the user's data traffic is routed
through an encrypted virtual tunnel. This helps to disguise the Internet Protocol (IP) address which makes the location invisible. The network can also help to secure users against external attacks.
With the step change in VPN requests, Laura Tyrell, of NordVPN, tells Digital Journal: "2020 has been an eventful year in many ways, including civil unrest. Governments were pushing for greater control over their citizens and stepping into conflict. We've always believed in freedom of speech and the free Internet."
She adds: "So, we strive to support these ideas by helping those who spread them across the globe and make our online future brighter. The work journalists and human rights activists do is the measure that keeps this world sane. Sadly, this mission puts them in jeopardy, and we are proud to help them keep their communications safe from being intercepted."