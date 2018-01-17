Email
article imageSamsung offers 'retail-as-a-service' rentable IoT pop-up store

By James Walker     9 hours ago in Technology
Samsung's announced a connected pop-up store solution that will be available for retailers to rent. Retailers will be able to hire a "Connected Space" when they want a pop-up brick-and-mortar location "infused" with data collection and analysis functions.
Customer analysis
Unveiled at the National Retail Federation (NRF) BIG Show today, the Samsung Connected Spaces Pop-Up Store allows retailers to develop data-driven customer experiences intended to help them access analytics. Samsung plans to allow retailers to use the pop-up stores for short-term retail experiences. They'll be able to analyse behaviour patterns to glean insights on key customer metrics.
Connected devices and sensors inside the store will continually collect data. This will be reported to the retailer, enabling it retailer to understand how customers are browsing.
Metrics available will include overall use of the store, average customer dwelling time and aggregate demographics including age and gender. These figures will be available for each area of the store and include filtering by time of day.
Bringing retail tech to SMBs
Further analysis of customer use will enable retailers to optimise the experience. Staff will be able to access insights to help them place products in the store, map out the typical customer journey and identify inventory products likely to sell out. The distribution of products, staff members and display stands can then be adjusted to match how customers naturally browse the store.
"At NRF, Samsung debuts a Pop-Up experience that helps retailers use data more intelligently, so they can gain real-time insight into shopper needs, and serve customers better," said Ian Son, Senior Vice President of Samsung Electronics America's Mobile B2B division. "Bringing digital best practices to in-store environments enables retailers to shed light on data darkness and create a model for smarter business decisions."
READ NEXT: Retailers struggle to manage mobile tech deployments
According to Samsung, 47 percent of commerce technology influencers are making or are planning to make investments in customer analytics tech. However, smaller retailers might not be able to access existing analytics solutions. The pop-up store allows SMBs to use retail analysis tech on a short-term basis, either as a starting point to inform future investment or for a specific marketing campaign.
Samsung will make the stores available for hire in three different sizes. Each one will come equipped with Samsung mobile devices and Internet protocol cameras. The devices will allow employees to engage with shoppers using cloud-based content on their displays. The solution will be networked using Samsung's Nexshop software, a cloud-based digital retail platform built around real-time behavioural sensing technology.
