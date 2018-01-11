Op-Ed: Ripple's deal with MoneyGram weakens South Korean ban effects

By By Ken Hanly 5 hours ago in Technology Seoul - While talk of South Korea banning cryptocurrency trading has caused the price of top coins such as bitcoin to decline considerably on Wednesday and also Thursday, the price of Ripple (XRP) was back over two dollars at least temporarily. MoneyGram MoneyGram is the second largest provider of money transfers in the world. The company operates in more than 200 countries with a global network of about 347,000 agent offices. It has a MoneyGram will allow customers to send and complete cross-border payments using the token of Ripple XRP instead of fiat currencies such as the dollar. Jack Ma, chairman of the Chinese giant Alibaba Group Holding and CEO of Ant Financial, was banned from acquiring Texas-based MoneyGram International this month and Ripple's performance Back on December first last year, Ripple was trading at a little under 25 cents but by the beginning of this year it was at $2.21. It reached a high of $3.34 in January . While today it was over two dollars later in the day it dropped and is now trading at $1.92. It would seem that Ripple has not entirely escaped the negative effect of the South Korean announcement that it could ban trading in cryptocurrencies. However, just during the time I have written this South Korea has a high demand for cryptocurrencies so much so that prices of many coins are up to 30 percent higher on South Korean exchanges than those in other countries. The prices are so out of line that Coinbase decided to drop South Korean prices in determining an average price for coins. From a relatively unimportant and unnoticed coin a few months ago, Ripple has become the third largest coin by market cap after bitcoin and ethereum's ether. While governments have been wary of cryptocoins, some of them are proving useful to established institutions creating a situation where governments may have conflicted attitudes about cryptocoins. The Chinese government has banned initial coin offerings (ICOs) and shut down exchanges at least temporarily and is now cracking down on mining, but at the same time it The South Korean government clamp down on cryptocurrency trading and Ripple Justice Minister Park Sang-ki said the decision to curb trading in cryptocoins is multi-departmental. The decision included members of the Finance Ministry as well as securities regulators. Sang-ki said to Reuters: “There are great concerns regarding virtual currencies and the justice ministry is basically preparing a bill to ban cryptocurrency trading through exchanges.” Ripple had already announced last March a pilot program had been signed between two South Korean banks and a consortium of 61 Japanese banks. Ripple has deals with other banks as well. It is not clear how South Korean regulations might impact the Ripple project in South Korea. Aslam said that traders should note that once the bill about cryptocurrency exchanges is drafted it will require the backing of 297 members of the National Assembly. The process he claimed could take months or even years. More regulation but no bans? No doubt governments will continue to crack down on cryptocurrencies, including unregulated exchanges, mining, and initial coin offerings. However, as interest in the coins grows and the coins have multi-billion dollar caps there would be a huge backlash against banning exchanges. 