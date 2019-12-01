Special By By Tim Sandle 34 mins ago in Technology Earbuds are probably now the most popular way to listen to music via a mobile device. From Taotronics comes the SoundLiberty 77 Bluetooth Earbuds which offer excellent high-fidelity sound. The box and contents of the SoundLiberty 77 Bluetooth Earbuds Hi-Fi Stereo Sound earbuds. Tim Sandle The earbuds come enabled with Bluetooth Version: V5.0, which offers a range of 15 meters (or 50 feet) away from the paired device. On testing the earbuds they paired with a Samsung device within a second or two. In addition, there's no more waiting for connections as the earbuds turn on and pair as soon as you open the case. Wireless Earbuds, TaoTronics Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones and close up. Tim Sandle By using the in-built touch controls on the earbuds, the user can instantly play or pause music, adjust the volume, skip back and forth through music tracks; there is also the functionality to answer calls or to activate a voice assistant. Another advantage with the earbuds is that they are waterproof (at a level of IPX7. This means if you were to drop your device in water up to 3 feet (1 meter) the earbuds are still going to work. The Bluetooth warbuds are IPX7 waterproof. Tim Sandle The playtime of earbuds is a useful 5 hours and the playtime within the charging case is 20 hours. The sound quality is good, with the earbuds being tested out on A further useful feature is that the master earbud can be switched freely on right or left earbud without any extra pairing step (this means whichever earbud you pick up becomes the master). In terms of comfort, the earbuds fitted comfortably into the ears and the sound quality whilst walking remained strong, with no loss of quality or a missed beat. The earbuds provide charge on-the-go: lasting for over 5 hours’ playtime from a single charge with latest lower power consumption chip. The compact charging case provides extra 15 hours playtime. Tim Sandle There is also an advantage with the ‘in-ear’ nature of the headphones. This means that the source of the music is much closer to the wearer's ear drums, making it easier to hear crisp noise even with where there are heavy or normally intrusive background noises. The TaoTronics earbuds normally retail for $60. Taotronics has released Soundliberty 77 true-wireless earbuds, and a set was sent to Digital Journal for review.The earbuds come enabled with Bluetooth Version: V5.0, which offers a range of 15 meters (or 50 feet) away from the paired device. On testing the earbuds they paired with a Samsung device within a second or two. In addition, there's no more waiting for connections as the earbuds turn on and pair as soon as you open the case.By using the in-built touch controls on the earbuds, the user can instantly play or pause music, adjust the volume, skip back and forth through music tracks; there is also the functionality to answer calls or to activate a voice assistant.Another advantage with the earbuds is that they are waterproof (at a level of IPX7. This means if you were to drop your device in water up to 3 feet (1 meter) the earbuds are still going to work.The playtime of earbuds is a useful 5 hours and the playtime within the charging case is 20 hours. The sound quality is good, with the earbuds being tested out on David Byrne's [i]American Utopia[/i] album . Here the sound was rich and bass-y, when it needed to be.A further useful feature is that the master earbud can be switched freely on right or left earbud without any extra pairing step (this means whichever earbud you pick up becomes the master). In terms of comfort, the earbuds fitted comfortably into the ears and the sound quality whilst walking remained strong, with no loss of quality or a missed beat.There is also an advantage with the ‘in-ear’ nature of the headphones. This means that the source of the music is much closer to the wearer's ear drums, making it easier to hear crisp noise even with where there are heavy or normally intrusive background noises.The TaoTronics earbuds normally retail for $60. Amazon currently have them on a special offer for $40. More about earbuds, Sound, Music, Headphones earbuds Sound Music Headphones