The Captus rolltop backpack is designed to comfortably carry a 15" laptop or MacBook, plus having room for size 13 shoes. The backpack also features an RFID Shield protect personal data. Captus Rolltop Backpack with RFID blocker. Tim Sandle The Captus Rolltop Backpack is a large capacity rolltop backpack (45 liters) with full-length zippers for quick access to the user's belongings. The backpack comes from the Chinese company Moshi, and one of the backpacks was sent to Digital Journal for review. The backpack is big enough to carry laptops or Macs up 15"" in size. This area is a padded compartment, that will afford the device some protection. There is also space for tablets, plus smartphone pockets. The space aspect extends further, wroth the bottom zipper pocket having sufficient space to hold a pair of size 13 shoes (EU 48) plus wet clothing. Keep shoes and clothing away from electronics is a good idea, and this constitutes another bonus feature. The backpack large but it is remarkably easy to carry, even when fully loaded. For those who like to carry lots of different gadgets, the multiple pockets will prove very useful. For access to the main compartment, two full-length zippers give easy access of items stored at the bottom of the bag. There is also an elasticized side pocket holds an umbrella. Side view of the spacious Captus Rolltop Backpack backpack. Tim Sandle While the backpack takes weight easily, it is very hardy an will be able to be taken upon a variety of different forms of transport without suffering damage from everyday use. The surface coating is also treated to be resistant to rain and snow. A very useful feature in the era of data privacy concerns is the Napoleon pocket with RFID (radio-frequency identification) Shield protect personal data from snoops. This is ideal for storing a smartphone, credit cards or memory sticks in. The main issue is with RFID credit cards, which let you make payments by touching the card to a scanner. There are concerns that hackers can use devices to collect payments from credit cards; the carbon finer shielding here stops this from happening The Captus Rolltop Backpack retails for $200 (£190) and it comes available in two colors - sandstone beige or denim blue.