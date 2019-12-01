Special By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Technology As the market for wireless chargers increases in pace, drivers are starting to see the benefits of this technology. A new device from Chotech offers fast charging and connectivity. The Chotech device, which is easy to handle and lightweight, comes with a stand designed to fit easily onto a car dashboard and to connect quickly. The device can also ecurely clamp onto a vehicle's horizontal air vents. The device is a stand-type charger for modern Qi-enabled phones. The Choetch wireless auto charger holder can be utilized as a remote charger and additionally an auto-mount. Tim Sandle On opening up the box, the package consists of a cradle stand; USB-A to USB-C cable; and a user manual plus a warranty card. The cradle weighs 299 grams. Chotech's new device: 7.5W wireless charging for newest iPhone X / 8 Plus / 8 is enabled in the latest iOS 11.2 update. . Tim Sandle The wireless fast charging is available for both Apple and Samsung devices. There are two charging modes: fast wireless charging and standard wireless charging for different smartphones. A light indicates active charging, which is always useful to see. A useful feature with the cradle is the way it can be titled. A ball joint enables full rotation through 360º and tilt/yaw through 100º. The device can easily be mounted onto a windscreen or onto a dashboard, and the different options enable positioning to suit the driver's preference as well as one-hand operation. The Choetech charger has full safety certifications including overcharge, overheat, and over-current protections. Tim Sandle To protect devices, Chotech have engineered functionality that avoid over charging, over-voltage, over temperature and over-current protection. The Chotech device has wireless charging has a 10W, 7.5W, and 5W power mode for every Qi-enabled device imaginable. Tim Sandle The device proved easy to set-up and the charging and connectivity aspects were straightforward, making this a useful device for drivers, especially when wising to use navigation capability. The Chotech Air Vent Phone Holder 10W Fast Wireless Car Charger comes with the excellent features and fast charging support upto 10W. The charger for cars is available The new device from Chotech is the "CHOETECH Wireless Car Charger, USB Type C 7.5W Wireless Car Charging Mount Stand Compatible with iPhone XS Max XR X 8 Plus, 10W Fast Wireless Charging Samsung Galaxy S9/Note 9, 5W for All Qi Enabled." Digital Journal was send one of the devices for review.The Chotech device, which is easy to handle and lightweight, comes with a stand designed to fit easily onto a car dashboard and to connect quickly. The device can also ecurely clamp onto a vehicle's horizontal air vents.The device is a stand-type charger for modern Qi-enabled phones. Qi is an open interface standard that defines wireless power transfer using inductive charging.On opening up the box, the package consists of a cradle stand; USB-A to USB-C cable; and a user manual plus a warranty card. The cradle weighs 299 grams.The wireless fast charging is available for both Apple and Samsung devices. There are two charging modes: fast wireless charging and standard wireless charging for different smartphones. A light indicates active charging, which is always useful to see.A useful feature with the cradle is the way it can be titled. A ball joint enables full rotation through 360º and tilt/yaw through 100º. The device can easily be mounted onto a windscreen or onto a dashboard, and the different options enable positioning to suit the driver's preference as well as one-hand operation.To protect devices, Chotech have engineered functionality that avoid over charging, over-voltage, over temperature and over-current protection.The device proved easy to set-up and the charging and connectivity aspects were straightforward, making this a useful device for drivers, especially when wising to use navigation capability.The Chotech Air Vent Phone Holder 10W Fast Wireless Car Charger comes with the excellent features and fast charging support upto 10W. The charger for cars is available from Amazon at around $30 More about choetech, Choetech Wireless Car Charger, Automotive choetech Choetech Wireless Ca... Automotive