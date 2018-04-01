Special By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Technology Two major Asus alums have founded the Fiber Secret company to bring tech-industry innovation to the stuffy world of men’s clothing and Lotushirt is its first product. At the heart of the clothing are nanofibers. According to Mavis Jiang, the Marketing Director of MicroNovelty, in communication with Digital Journal: "Men’s work wear sucks. Either it looks great but isn’t breathable and sucks up stains, or it’s as cheap as it looks." By using nanofiber technology, Fiber Secret have designed a shirt that can to repel water and stains. For this, the designers were inspired by the self-cleaning lotus leaf (the "lotus effect"). The lotus effect refers to self-cleaning properties Investigations into the surface of the lotus leaf using Some waterproof coatings wash away after one cycle, but the Lotushirt's properties are actually in the fabric, meaning that even after a machine wash, it will still be the same shirt. Tim Sandle Based on these inquiries into nature, creating new fibers and modifying existing ones, both natural and synthetic-made, through the use of nanotechnology offers huge potential to precisely engineer fibers for a new generation of clothing. With the Lotusshirt, nanotech fabric of the garment was designed to mimic the hydrophobic structure of the lotus leaf. With its special material, the outside surface holds back water and resists stains, while the inside surface acts as a wick, leaving the shirt dry on the inside. In addition, the clothing does not wrinkle and requires no ironing and it is designed to be breathable. This is based on patented 'Flying Fish' breathable underarm netting. Some of these features are described in the following video: The Lotushirt was sent to Digital Journal for review and tested out by a relative of this journalist: a working barista from St. Albans, U.K. The barista was impressed with the shirt, commentating: "It's lightweight; a very easy to wear shirt. It feels very comfortable." The Lotus Shirt, as reviewed by Digital Journal. Tim Sandle He also added: "It's a very stylish shirt, suitable for work or leisure. It's made from amazing material, kind of feels like cotton but I know it isn't. I like the idea I can drop anything onto it, like coffee, and it will just roll off." While the Lotushirt feels like a cotton blend it is not. The shirt is fashioned from a type of polyester (80 percent) together with a proprietary material called "memory yarn", which imparts the stretchability. The shirt retains breathable properties all day due to there being more than a million micro holes within the fabric. The shirt is fashioned from a type of polyester (80 percent) together with a proprietary material called "memory yarn", which imparts the stretchability. The shirt retains breathable properties all day due to there being more than a million micro holes within the fabric.Lotushirt will be launched later in April 2018