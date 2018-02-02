Quantum algorithm helps AI to think faster

Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageQuantum algorithm helps AI to think faster

Listen | Print
By Tim Sandle     11 hours ago in Technology
Technologists have developed a quantum speed-up algorithm for machine learning. The effect will be to enable artificial intelligence system to think faster.
Computers assess information is by analyzing relationships within large sets of data. Researchers from the Centre for Quantum Technologies at the National University of Singapore have shown that quantum computers can perform one such analysis faster than classical computers, for a wider array of data types, than was previously expected. This is due to an new algorithm.
The new algorithm is called the "quantum linear system algorithm" and it could, one day, help computers to crunch numbers on complex problems ranging from commodities pricing to social networks and chemical structures.
According to the lead researcher, Dr. Zhikuan Zhao standard computing cannot adequately cope with such complex computations: "There is a lot of computation involved in analyzing the matrix. When it gets beyond say 10,000 by 10,000 entries, it becomes hard for classical computers", hence the need for a new type of algorithm.
Taking a 10,000 square matrix, a classical algorithm would take on the order of a trillion computational steps; whereas the new quantum algorithm being worked on could process this level of data in only 100s of steps. Currently the algorithm is at the proof-of-principle stage ready for the new generation of quantum computers that are expected within the next five years.
Research into the algorithm has been published in the journal Physical Review Letters, with the peer-reviewed paper titled "Quantum Linear System Algorithm for Dense Matrices."
In related algorithm news, U.S. Army researchers have developed new techniques for robots or computer programs to learn how to perform tasks by interacting with a human instructor. The class of machine learning algorithms used for this are inspired by the brain to provide a robot the ability to learn how to perform tasks by viewing video streams in a short amount of time with a human trainer.
More about Artificial intelligence, Quantum algorithm, Quantum
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Puigdemont or plan B? Catalan separatists divided
U of T student finds a better way to keep TTC riders informed
Tesla to sell solar panels through Home Depot locations
10th largest cryptocoin NEM struggles to survive after coin theft
Preserved in time: WWII bunker hidden under Paris train station
Penis whitening fad worries surgeons
Quantum algorithm helps AI to think faster
Busta Rhymes discusses new Super Bowl LII commercial and success Special
Toronto's booming technology center
N. Korea flouts sanctions, earning $200 mln from banned exports: UN