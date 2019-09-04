Porsche unveils its first ever all-electric car — The Taycan

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Technology Porsche chose Niagara Falls, a Chinese wind farm and a solar site in Germany to unveil its first all-electric sports car, underscoring the new Taycan’s central role in turning parent Volkswagen AG into the world’s leading seller of Evs. With more than 700 horsepower, the Taycan will be the flag-carrier in VW’s massive drive to unseat e-car pioneer Tesla Inc. The Taycan and the mass-market VW ID.3 will also be on display at next week’s Frankfurt auto show. Production of both vehicles will start later this year. The Taycan is expected to be priced at around $90,000, while added amenities could raise the price to $200,000. Regardless, it is arguably one of the most eagerly-anticipated vehicle reveals of the year, according to The Porsche #Taycan is here: 0-60 mph in 2.6 sec, 750 HP, good looks with a 911-esque price taghttps://t.co/G1iKcp04fB pic.twitter.com/Q03Jkw4RRg — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) September 4, 2019 The Porsche Taycan has been in development for years and is based on the critically-acclaimed Mission E sedan. It is expected to appeal to both the EV community and longtime Porsche owners, reports And even more impressive, Porsche stands out from other European car companies as the only one to have completely abandoned diesel from its lineup last year. at the time, Porsche CEO Oliver Blume explained the decision: “It (diesel) is, and will remain, an important propulsion technology. We as a sports car manufacturer, however, for whom diesel has always played a secondary role, have come to the conclusion that we would like our future to be diesel-free,” he said. The Taycan “is a turning point for Porsche and the industry as it raises the technical bar for electric vehicles beyond Tesla,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Michael Dean wrote in a report. The Taycan should “be profitable from launch given Porsche’s proven pricing power, albeit at vastly reduced margins as compared with gas-powered models.” Watch professional racer, Shea Holbrook, floor the soon to be released Taycan from 0 to 90mph and back to 0 in just 10.17s, on none other than the USS Hornet. #Taycan #Porsche pic.twitter.com/GgLO1Soq5R — Porsche (@Porsche) September 3, 2019 It will be interesting to watch the competition heat up after the unveiling today. 