article imageOracle unveils 'self-driving' automated cloud platform

By James Walker     13 hours ago in Technology
Oracle has announced it will rollout autonomous functions across its entire cloud. Initially launched as a pilot database system last year, Oracle said businesses can reduce risk and accelerate innovation by getting predictive insights from the cloud.
The announcement was made at Oracle's CloudWorld event in New York today. Thomas Kurian, Oracle President of Product Development, unveiled the company's new suite of Cloud Platform Autonomous Services which will be available to customers of several Oracle systems.
The eventual aim of Autonomous Cloud is to make cloud administration functions such as database maintenance, patching and optimisation entirely AI-powered. Oracle's vision will see cloud networks and databases become "self-driving, self-securing, self-repairing."
Organisations will be able to focus on collating and harvesting the insights from their data, without having to manage the underlying infrastructure. This enables companies to look forwards throughout their digital transformation, while significantly lessening the learning curve when using new technology.
READ NEXT: Amazon quietly bought security cam startup Blink for $90m
According to Oracle, automation will open new innovation opportunities because firms won't be held back by their tech stack. The company's cloud will intelligently adapt to the workloads it's being tasked with, ensuring maximum performance and high availability. The AI will then proactively surface analytical capabilities and data insights to assist management in making educated decisions.
"The future of tomorrow's successful enterprise IT organization is in full end-to-end automation," said Kurian at CloudWorld. "At Oracle, we are making this a reality. We are weaving autonomous capabilities into the fabric of our cloud to help customers safeguard their systems, drive innovation faster, and deliver the ultimate competitive advantage with smarter real-time decisions."
As part of its Autonomous Cloud, Oracle will launch several new database solutions over the next year. They're each tailored to specific workloads, so firms can pick from the technology that best suits their requirements. There's Autonomous Data Warehouse Cloud Service for analytics, Autonomous Database OLTP for transaction-based processes and Autonomous NoSQL for highly optimised read and write operations.
Additional automated solutions are being rolled out across Oracle's entire cloud network. These include tools for automatic code generation, machine learning-driven security options, self-defining data flows and chatbots which can train themselves. The range of services available will push Oracle closer towards its "self-driving" cloud vision, where configuration is fully automated and the service revolves around the organisation's requirements.
