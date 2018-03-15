Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageNew Alexa skill DeepMusic plays AI-generated music

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Technology
DeepMusic is a new Alexa skill, which allows listeners and users to request their virtual assistant to play music that is generated by artificial intelligence.
Amazon's digital assistant, Alexa, has a new skill that allows it to generate songs using AI. This new feature is dubbed "DeepMusic".
All of the tunes that are generated do not involve human intervention; moreover, it is done simply by splicing up samples of audio. Users may have noticed that the songs have a "robotic aspect" to them, but many tend to find the music calming and relaxing. In an effort to generate the songs, the skill uses a collection of audio samples, coupled with a "deep recurrent neural network."
Most impressive is the fact that the songs are composed entirely from artificial intelligence, and it has "no post-production editing by a human."
Using this new skill for Alexa is quite simple. Once DeepMusic skill is enabled for Alexa, all the user has to do is say any of the following commands: "Alexa, can DeepMusic play a song," or "tell DeepMusic to play audio," and an artificial intelligence-generated tune will play. This new skill has been well received by users.
Where will artificial intelligence go next with music? In the future, this AI-generated music might find itself nominated for a Grammy award, especially in the easy listening categories (or for production).
More about DeepMusic, Alexa, Ai, Music, Artificial intelligence
 
Latest News
Top News
Turkey buries women killed in plane crash over Iran
Toys R Us to close or sell over 800 remaining U.S. stores
Microsoft expands Windows Meltdown and Spectre patch availability
Microsoft patches 'critical' flaw in Windows' Remote Desktop
Pablo Francisco discusses upcoming comedy show at The Paramount Special
Bose reveals sound-based smart glasses in push into AR
Microsoft says its AI can translate Chinese as well as humans
Review: Southbound75 releases 'Not Ready To Say I Am Sorry Yet' single Special
Microsoft to provide PCs to teacher who taught IT on a blackboard
Trump boasted about false trade deficit with Canada