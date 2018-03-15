By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Technology DeepMusic is a new Alexa skill, which allows listeners and users to request their virtual assistant to play music that is generated by artificial intelligence. All of the tunes that are Most impressive is the fact that the songs are composed entirely from artificial intelligence, and it has "no post-production editing by a human." Using this new skill for Alexa is quite simple. Once Where will artificial intelligence go next with music? In the future, this AI-generated music might find itself nominated for a Grammy award, especially in the easy listening categories (or for production). Amazon's digital assistant, Alexa, has a new skill that allows it to generate songs using AI. This new feature is dubbed "DeepMusic".All of the tunes that are generated do not involve human intervention; moreover, it is done simply by splicing up samples of audio. Users may have noticed that the songs have a " robotic aspect " to them, but many tend to find the music calming and relaxing. In an effort to generate the songs, the skill uses a collection of audio samples, coupled with a "deep recurrent neural network."Most impressive is the fact that the songs are composed entirely from artificial intelligence, and it has "no post-production editing by a human."Using this new skill for Alexa is quite simple. Once DeepMusic skill is enabled for Alexa, all the user has to do is say any of the following commands: "Alexa, can DeepMusic play a song," or "tell DeepMusic to play audio," and an artificial intelligence-generated tune will play. This new skill has been well received by users Where will artificial intelligence go next with music? In the future, this AI-generated music might find itself nominated for a Grammy award, especially in the easy listening categories (or for production). More about DeepMusic, Alexa, Ai, Music, Artificial intelligence DeepMusic Alexa Ai Music Artificial intellige...