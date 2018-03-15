Amazon's digital assistant, Alexa, has a new skill that allows it to generate songs using AI. This new feature is dubbed "DeepMusic".
All of the tunes that are generated
do not involve human intervention; moreover, it is done simply by splicing up samples of audio. Users may have noticed that the songs have a "robotic aspect
" to them, but many tend to find the music calming and relaxing. In an effort to generate the songs, the skill uses a collection of audio samples, coupled with a "deep recurrent neural network."
Most impressive is the fact that the songs are composed entirely from artificial intelligence, and it has "no post-production editing by a human."
Using this new skill for Alexa is quite simple. Once DeepMusic
skill is enabled for Alexa, all the user has to do is say any of the following commands: "Alexa, can DeepMusic play a song," or "tell DeepMusic to play audio," and an artificial intelligence-generated tune will play. This new skill has been well received by users
.
Where will artificial intelligence go next with music? In the future, this AI-generated music might find itself nominated for a Grammy award, especially in the easy listening categories (or for production).