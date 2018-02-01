NASA's blockchain tech will allow unmanned spacecraft to 'think'

By By Karen Graham 8 hours ago in Technology Distributive ledger technology also called DLT, has now emerged across a wide range of sectors, so it is no wonder that NASA is now looking into these applications of blockchain technology for distributed spacecraft missions (DSM). On September 13, 2017, NASA had a fantastic presentation titled Self-portrait of NASA's Mars rover Curiosity combines dozens of exposures taken at the rock drilling target "John Klein" at Gale Crater on Mars. NASA Sensors in a brave new world NASA is looking to use smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain in the agency's Most people are aware of the use of sensors in everything from autonomous vehicle technologies to applications on high-flying satellites. With satellite sensors, we can better understand physical phenomena and their impacts by monitoring volcanic eruptions, fires, and floods. NASA All the data collected by sensors facilitates scientific investigation, especially when existing satellite, airborne and ground sensors are used for required observations. This makes it easy to create customized data sets which can then be delivered via Web 2.0 tools. By using open tools, like Google Earth, data sets can be superimposed for purposes of visualization or calibration. Basically, the whole mission of SensorWeb is to make discovery and access to sensor data as easy as looking for and finding a website on the Internet. Making space hardware smarter and more autonomous In September 2017, NASA awarded a $333,000 grant to University of Akron (UA) Assistant Professor Jin Wei to research how to make space hardware smarter and more autonomous. This is an important issue because efficient communications systems and effective computing techniques are crucial to ensure the success of each NASA mission. NASA And with deep space missions, that communications lag-time makes it impossible to monitor and telecommand space probes in real time. This is why deep space probes and missions like the Mars Rover require onboard artificial intelligence (AI) for autonomous operation. Professor Wei's project is called: "I hope to develop technology that can recognize environmental threats and avoid them, as well as complete a number of tasks automatically," said Wei. "I am honored that NASA recognized my work, and I am excited to continue challenging technology's ability to think and do on its own." NOAA's GOES16 satellite captured this colorized-infrared imagery of Hurricane Maria over Puerto Rico on September 20, 2017. NOAA As We will have to have spacecraft that can react to their surroundings autonomously and be able to gather information without any input from millions of miles away. And as always, this emerging technology - including blockchain technology, AI, sensor networks and software-defined networking technologies, will be studied and developed and be reused in emerging sectors such as self-driving cars and the Internet of Things (IoT). Keep in mind that a blockchain is a type of public distributed ledger, and is the primary underlying technology for Bitcoin. However, new distributed ledgers are emerging. These are databases where control over the data’s evolution is shared between entities. And this type of DLT is needed by space agencies.On September 13, 2017, NASA had a fantastic presentation titled "Bitcoin, Blockchains and Efficient Distributed Spacecraft Mission Control." 