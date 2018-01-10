Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMicrosoft not giving up on Cortana, announces new devices

Listen | Print
By James Walker     3 hours ago in Technology
Digital assistants have been one of the most prominent technologies at this year's CES, with Alexa and Google Assistant appearing in new devices. Microsoft announced today it's still interested in assistance too, promising several new Cortana devices.
Microsoft's aims for Cortana are increasingly hazy as the digital assistance market heats up. Widely launched in 2015 with Windows 10, the plan for Cortana was for Windows users to become locked into an emerging AI ecosystem. In practice, this hasn't happened. Cortana now lags behind its rivals with fewer capabilities and an almost nonexistent presence in the smart home.
In a blog post today, Microsoft described 2017 as an "exciting and productive" year for Cortana. Following the Harman Kardon Invoke smart speaker, it announced four new reference designs for Cortana devices. These include products from Allwinner, Synaptics, TONLY and Qualcomm.
Microsoft said that growing numbers of industry-leading smart home brands are adding Cortana support. However, the real stats paint a different story, with Cortana having less than 250 third-party "skills" in December. Amazon's Alexa, widely viewed as the market leader in home automation, boasts over 25,000.
READ NEXT: Amazon Alexa to launch on Windows 10 PCs this year
While it stressed its commitment to supporting Cortana, Microsoft didn't explain how it will address the issues facing the assistant. Despite an initially strong launch, it's clear consumers aren't engaging with Cortana in the way Microsoft had planned. Microsoft's stated no clear strategy for the assistant's future development and there's rumours it could be overhauled in a future Windows 10 release.
"Regardless of the device or context, our goal is to put Cortana everywhere you need assistance, whether that is on your PC, phone, Xbox, mixed reality headsets, intelligent home speakers, thermostats and even more in the future," said Microsoft. "You'll continue to see Cortana integrated on your favorite devices and services throughout the year to come."
Alongside the new reference designs, Microsoft's also announced Cortana compatibility with several new smart home products. The assistant will function with devices from brands including Honeywell, Ecobee and TP-Link.
However, it remains unclear how many consumers actively use Cortana's smart home integrations. Microsoft faces a perception challenge as it tries to increase adoption. The assistant's CES show floor absence hasn't gone unnoticed and rivals are encroaching on its home turf. Digital assistance as a whole is still emerging though, so Microsoft might be able to reorient Cortana and gain a new audience.
More about Microsoft, cortana, digital assistance, smart devices, internet of things
 
Latest News
Top News
Robomart is a convenience store that comes to your door
German AfD hardens radical, anti-Muslim course
Swiss petition to keep Trump out of Davos
Tron cryptocoins' app wins Chinese govt. award and approval
Ford partners with Qualcomm to build fully connected cars
Microsoft withdraws Meltdown/Spectre patch after bricking AMD PCs
IS cells operate in Kabul under noses of Afghan and US forces
Turkey tensions with Iran, Russia mount ahead of Syria meet
US slaps tariffs on Canadian paper imports
Trump administration exempts Florida from offshore drilling