Microsoft confirms the demise of Windows 10 S

Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMicrosoft confirms the demise of Windows 10 S

Listen | Print
By James Walker     3 hours ago in Technology
Microsoft has confirmed it plans to cancel Windows 10 S and replace it with a new "S Mode" for other versions of the platform. The change was rumoured earlier this year but won't be implemented until 2019. Technical details haven't been disclosed.
Windows 10 S was launched in 2017 as a scaled-back version of the operating system aimed at schools and businesses looking for a sandboxed environment. It can't run any regular Windows programs, instead relying solely on apps from the Microsoft Store. According to Microsoft, this "guarantees" improved performance, manageability and security.
Earlier this year, leaked reports detailed Microsoft's plan to discontinue Windows 10 S and launch Windows 10 "S Mode" in its place. While the naming is similar, there is a pronounced difference in the implementation of each platform. Whereas Windows 10 S is a standalone operating system, S Mode will be an optional feature for regular Windows 10 editions.
S Mode will enable any Windows 10 PC to be toggled into the Windows 10 S sandbox. This will make it simpler to transition to using Windows 10 S or, in the case of consumers, unlock the full Windows environment. Microsoft's Joe Belfiore confirmed on Twitter that there will be no "distinct version" going forward.
The news is a logical next step for the still-young Windows 10 S concept. While the stated intentions of the operating system – improved performance, security and reliability – appear to benefit users, the reality of having no desktop apps still isn't suitable for most customers.
READ NEXT: Apple could abandon iPhone X notch amid "sluggish demand"
Microsoft planned to work on Windows 10 S consumer hardware with its partners but few devices have actually launched. The majority of Windows 10 S products have been low-cost PCs aimed at education, where the ability to lockdown the platform is a welcome control for administrators.
While uptake of Windows 10 S is unknown, it can be presumed the platform's not significantly impacted on Windows' overall market share. Even the platform's primary targets, such as schools and businesses, typically rely on pre-existing desktop software packages which aren't compatible with the restrictive sandbox.
Belfiore hasn’t disclosed when the change will be made, only referencing a timeframe of "next year." The near-term implications for Windows 10 S haven't been explained, so it's unclear whether customers can expect new device launches that utilise the platform.
It's possible we'll see more Windows 10 S hardware continue to trickle out in 2018, before Microsoft starts advertising an almost identically named – but substantially different – product. As marketing strategies go, this one seems like it could confuse consumers unless Microsoft clearly details how the changes will impact each version.
More about Microsoft, windows 10, windows 10 s, windows 10 s mode, Devices
 
Latest News
Top News
Microsoft confirms the demise of Windows 10 S
China tests giant chimney to combat air pollution
EU firms lash out at new net privacy rules
GE Transportation joins global blockchain consortium
EU women earn 16 percent less than men: Eurostat
US trade deficit hits nine-year high on falling exports
Apple could abandon iPhone X notch amid 'sluggish demand'
Syria regime captures half of Ghouta enclave as death toll climbs
'We're not looking for a trade war': US Commerce Secretary
Turkey urges US to stop Kurdish militia's Afrin advance