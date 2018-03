Microsoft confirms the demise of Windows 10 S

By By James Walker 3 hours ago in Technology Microsoft has confirmed it plans to cancel Windows 10 S and replace it with a new "S Mode" for other versions of the platform. The change was rumoured earlier this year but won't be implemented until 2019. Technical details haven't been disclosed. Earlier this year, leaked reports S Mode will enable any Windows 10 PC to be toggled into the Windows 10 S sandbox. This will make it simpler to transition to using Windows 10 S or, in the case of consumers, unlock the full Windows environment. The news is a logical next step for the still-young Windows 10 S concept. While the stated intentions of the operating system – improved performance, security and reliability – appear to benefit users, the reality of having no desktop apps still isn't suitable for most customers. We use Win10S as an option for schools or businesses that want the 'low-hassle'/ guaranteed performance version. Next year 10S will be a "mode" of existing versions, not a distinct version. SO … I think it's totally fine/good that it's not mentioned. — Joe Belfiore (@joebelfiore) March 7, 2018 READ NEXT: Apple could abandon iPhone X notch amid "sluggish demand" Microsoft planned to work on Windows 10 S consumer hardware with its partners but few devices have actually launched. The majority of Windows 10 S products have been While uptake of Windows 10 S is unknown, it can be presumed the platform's not significantly impacted on Windows' overall market share. Even the platform's primary targets, such as schools and businesses, typically rely on pre-existing desktop software packages which aren't compatible with the restrictive sandbox. Belfiore hasn’t disclosed when the change will be made, only referencing a timeframe of "next year." As marketing strategies go, this one seems like it could confuse consumers unless Microsoft clearly details how the changes will impact each version.