Microsoft confirms the demise of Windows 10 S

Windows 10 S was launched in 2017 as a scaled-back version of the operating system aimed at schools and businesses looking for a sandboxed environment. It can't run any regular Windows programs, instead relying solely on apps from the Microsoft Store. According to Microsoft
, this "guarantees" improved performance, manageability and security.
Earlier this year, leaked reports detailed Microsoft's plan
to discontinue Windows 10 S and launch Windows 10 "S Mode" in its place. While the naming is similar, there is a pronounced difference in the implementation of each platform. Whereas Windows 10 S is a standalone operating system, S Mode will be an optional feature for
regular Windows 10 editions.
S Mode will enable any Windows 10 PC to be toggled into the Windows 10 S sandbox. This will make it simpler to transition to using Windows 10 S or, in the case of consumers, unlock the full Windows environment. Microsoft's Joe Belfiore
confirmed on Twitter that there will be no "distinct version" going forward.
The news is a logical next step for the still-young Windows 10 S concept. While the stated intentions of the operating system – improved performance, security and reliability – appear to benefit users, the reality of having no desktop apps still isn't suitable for most customers.
Microsoft planned to work on Windows 10 S consumer hardware with its partners but few devices have actually launched. The majority of Windows 10 S products have been low-cost PCs aimed at
education, where the ability to lockdown the platform is a welcome control for administrators.
While uptake of Windows 10 S is unknown, it can be presumed the platform's not significantly impacted on Windows' overall market share. Even the platform's primary targets, such as schools and businesses, typically rely on pre-existing desktop software packages which aren't compatible with the restrictive sandbox.
Belfiore hasn’t disclosed when the change will be made, only referencing a timeframe of "next year." The near-term implications for Windows 10 S haven't been explained, so it's unclear whether customers can expect new device launches that utilise the platform.
It's possible we'll see more Windows 10 S hardware continue to trickle out in 2018, before Microsoft starts advertising an almost identically named – but substantially different – product. As marketing strategies go, this one seems like it could confuse consumers unless Microsoft clearly details how the changes will impact each version.