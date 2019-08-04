He had his confirmation hearing before the United States Senate Commerce Committee, where he was confirmed unanimously as the fourth
Chief Technology Officer of the United States. He is now the highest-ranking
Greek-American in the Trump administration.
In his opening remarks, Kratsios
paid homage to his Greek heritage. He shared that his mother and grandfather came to America from their native Greece, in an effort to pursue a more "prosperous future." He added that they instilled in him that "enduring optimism" for a better tomorrow.
In addition, Kratsios is a firm believer that by embracing technological innovation, building new technologies in the United States and shaping those technologies with strong values will lead to a "stronger future."
Kratsios is also the Deputy Assistant to the President
at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. He served as the Acting Chief Technology Officer since the beginning of the administration of President Trump.
He has played a vital role in the development and execution of the administration's national technology initiatives
in artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, 5G and broadband communications, autonomous vehicles, commercial drones, STEM education, as well as advanced manufacturing.
Prior to his tenure at the White House, the Greek-American served as an advisor for technology startups in Silicon Valley. He was a Principal at Thiel Capital. Kratsios graduated from Princeton University with a degree in Political Science, and also served as a Visiting Scholar at Tsinghua University in Beijing, China.