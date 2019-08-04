By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Technology Greek-American Michael Kratsios is the new Chief Technology Officer of the United States, and the first for President Donald Trump. In his opening remarks, In addition, Kratsios is a firm believer that by embracing technological innovation, building new technologies in the United States and shaping those technologies with strong values will lead to a "stronger future." Kratsios is also the He has played a vital role in the development and execution of the administration's Prior to his tenure at the White House, the Greek-American served as an advisor for technology startups in Silicon Valley. He was a Principal at Thiel Capital. Kratsios graduated from Princeton University with a degree in Political Science, and also served as a Visiting Scholar at Tsinghua University in Beijing, China. He had his confirmation hearing before the United States Senate Commerce Committee, where he was confirmed unanimously as the fourth Chief Technology Officer of the United States. He is now the highest-ranking Greek-American in the Trump administration.In his opening remarks, Kratsios paid homage to his Greek heritage. He shared that his mother and grandfather came to America from their native Greece, in an effort to pursue a more "prosperous future." He added that they instilled in him that "enduring optimism" for a better tomorrow.In addition, Kratsios is a firm believer that by embracing technological innovation, building new technologies in the United States and shaping those technologies with strong values will lead to a "stronger future."Kratsios is also the Deputy Assistant to the President at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. He served as the Acting Chief Technology Officer since the beginning of the administration of President Trump.He has played a vital role in the development and execution of the administration's national technology initiatives in artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, 5G and broadband communications, autonomous vehicles, commercial drones, STEM education, as well as advanced manufacturing.Prior to his tenure at the White House, the Greek-American served as an advisor for technology startups in Silicon Valley. He was a Principal at Thiel Capital. Kratsios graduated from Princeton University with a degree in Political Science, and also served as a Visiting Scholar at Tsinghua University in Beijing, China. More about Michael Kratsios, chief technology officer, Trump, Administration Michael Kratsios chief technology off... Trump Administration