Special By By Markos Papadatos 43 mins ago in Technology Mariella Stockmal chatted with Digital Journal about being the owner of Global Business and Risk and about being a risk manager in this digital age. Regarding her job description as the owner, she said, "I wear every possible hat from daily operations to marketing, billing, bookkeeping and of course article writing and helping small businesses and the average consumer." On her background in risk management, she said, "Believe it or not, I was involved in risk management even while being in the PR Team for the European Summit that took place in Corfu, Greece, in 1994. This evolved when I moved to the States and worked for two Tech Companies. I love solving puzzles in general, and Risk Management is something like that. Putting all the pieces together to find a solution in order to help alleviate problems for consumers and businesses." On being a risk manager in this digital age, Stockmal said, "This is a great question. We all have to understand that fraudsters and scammers are always a few steps ahead of us. As technology evolves, we need to be vigilant, always learn and keep up with changes. Even huge Corporations are being hacked on a daily basis. Businesses and consumers alike, have to understand the basics and protect themselves and their brands." She continued, "Fraud and chargebacks are one facet that plagues corporations. Hackers are another facet, social media phishing scams and false marketing to attract more sales are important as well. All these instances create risks that have to be taken care of." "I am constantly reading, learning and keeping up. Even my friends and family keep calling and asking me about phone calls or emails they receive. I have learned not to trust anything until I do my research," she added. Stockmal was born and raised in Greece. She finished High School and her studies and started working in 1978. "I haven't stopped since. I love being Greek and keep all the rituals here in California daily," she said. Her concluding thoughts on the Greek-American community are as follows: "As they say, every stone you turn you find a Greek. Our community is strong and even in a small place like Santa Barbara, we are quite a big bunch and we all see each other and participate at the annual Greek Festival. I love the strong bonds we have with each other no matter which state we live in." For people who wish to go into risk management, she encouraged them to "learn." "Always study, research and be on top of stuff to better serve your clients or companies you work for," she said. She concluded about Global Business and Risk, "It is here for small and established businesses and can help you streamline your operations and avoid unnecessary risks. We offer help with: online presence and risks, comprehensive message throughout social media and your own website; moreover, they have translations to and from three languages to spread your professional message, customer billing and payment collection, risk protection from fraud, claims, chargebacks and ID theft, online safety for consumers." To learn more about Global Business and Risk, check out their When asked how Global Business and Risk came about, she said, "The decision came once I witnessed many people and companies falling for the same mistakes and then wondering why they do not see the success they need. Added the Risk portion to show how easily one can fall for scams and fraudulent activity and of course how to prevent this from happening."Regarding her job description as the owner, she said, "I wear every possible hat from daily operations to marketing, billing, bookkeeping and of course article writing and helping small businesses and the average consumer."On her background in risk management, she said, "Believe it or not, I was involved in risk management even while being in the PR Team for the European Summit that took place in Corfu, Greece, in 1994. This evolved when I moved to the States and worked for two Tech Companies. I love solving puzzles in general, and Risk Management is something like that. Putting all the pieces together to find a solution in order to help alleviate problems for consumers and businesses."On being a risk manager in this digital age, Stockmal said, "This is a great question. We all have to understand that fraudsters and scammers are always a few steps ahead of us. As technology evolves, we need to be vigilant, always learn and keep up with changes. Even huge Corporations are being hacked on a daily basis. Businesses and consumers alike, have to understand the basics and protect themselves and their brands."She continued, "Fraud and chargebacks are one facet that plagues corporations. Hackers are another facet, social media phishing scams and false marketing to attract more sales are important as well. All these instances create risks that have to be taken care of.""I am constantly reading, learning and keeping up. Even my friends and family keep calling and asking me about phone calls or emails they receive. I have learned not to trust anything until I do my research," she added.Stockmal was born and raised in Greece. She finished High School and her studies and started working in 1978. "I haven't stopped since. I love being Greek and keep all the rituals here in California daily," she said.Her concluding thoughts on the Greek-American community are as follows: "As they say, every stone you turn you find a Greek. Our community is strong and even in a small place like Santa Barbara, we are quite a big bunch and we all see each other and participate at the annual Greek Festival. I love the strong bonds we have with each other no matter which state we live in."For people who wish to go into risk management, she encouraged them to "learn." "Always study, research and be on top of stuff to better serve your clients or companies you work for," she said.She concluded about Global Business and Risk, "It is here for small and established businesses and can help you streamline your operations and avoid unnecessary risks. We offer help with: online presence and risks, comprehensive message throughout social media and your own website; moreover, they have translations to and from three languages to spread your professional message, customer billing and payment collection, risk protection from fraud, claims, chargebacks and ID theft, online safety for consumers."To learn more about Global Business and Risk, check out their official website More about Mariella Stockmal, Global Business and Risk, Digital Age, risk manager Mariella Stockmal Global Business and ... Digital Age risk manager