By By Karen Graham 8 hours ago in Technology The London Office of Technology and Innovation (LOTI) has released a new toolkit and online dashboard developed with the consulting service Bloomberg Associates that will help the city's 32 boroughs align and coordinate technology contracts and tools. City Tools: London showcases the various technologies used across London boroughs to deliver services to residents. The report outlines key findings, trends, and several case studies. The report's comprehensive mapping includes 809 IT systems and their respective contracts and identifies skill levels needed. "All London boroughs care deeply about providing amazing services for their residents. To do that, they need to have great technology and strong relationships with the best suppliers," said Eddie Copeland, Director of the London Office of Technology and Innovation (LOTI). "Thanks to City Tools: London, boroughs will now have much richer information about how their technology compares to their peers' - making it easier to share their knowledge and expertise with each other, and look for areas where they can work together." Great news from @EddieACopeland on the progress of @LOTI_LDN at launch of #CityTools London: 1 new LOTI borough and 100 apprenticeships! pic.twitter.com/eGOyMKBVPa — Todd Asher (@tasher) November 13, 2019 City Tools: London based on Digital City Tools The "City Tools: London" dashboard is based on a similar initiative developed by Bloomberg Associates for its client cities around the world. Bloomberg Associates is the philanthropic consulting arm of Michael R. Bloomberg's charitable organization, Bloomberg Philanthropies. Todd Asher, deputy principal at Bloomberg Associate​, told Smart Cities Dive the global toolkit has helped cities compare themselves against each other and see what similar governments are doing and who they work with. And in today's world, it's imperative that cities stay on top of any new technology developments and have the ability to share and learn with other cities. Katherine Oliver, Principal of Bloomberg Associates Media & Digital Strategies said, "By connecting the dots between boroughs, City Tools: London paves the way for collaboration across boroughs and creates a model for other government entities that seek to work together across arms of government." Released on November 13, the City Tools London report will have an interactive dashboard that maps technologies, contracts, and skills across London's boroughs. This will allow Burroughs to learn from each other and even collaborate and align contracts and leverage collective bargaining power.