The greater reliance upon technology during the time of coronavirus has enabled many businesses to continue trading. However, there are signs that workers are becoming overwhelmed by the variety of tech solutions available. While 96 percent of state they are confident using a computer for work, it also stands that despite the rise in different forms of digital communication, 72 percent of respondents still prefer to take notes with pen and paper. Of the different software packages available, Microsoft continues to dominate (at least in the 'ease of use' category) with 86 percent of workers saying they are comfortable using a Microsoft Office. One of the legacies from the coronavirus pandemic appears to be telecommunications, with 62 percent of office personnel saying they will continue to use video calls when COVID-19 restrictions ease. This is despite 63 percent of workers being of a generation who made their first phone call on a landline (further more just over one quarter, at 26 percent, had their first experience of making a call using a telephone box). While video communication, 58 percent prefer to communicate face to face at work. It also stands that 25 percent feel overwhelmed with the technology needed to keep in touch with friends, family and colleagues. While there is an acceptability of technology, the diversity of different systems is confusing a number of people, and workplaces need to cognizant in terms of some members of staff falling behind. In particular, Windsor Telecom found that those people they classified as 'traditionalists' (born pre-1945) struggle the most with technology overload with 50 percent saying they were overwhelmed with using so many products to keep connected. The issue of technology overload has been highlighted by a survey conducted by Windsor Telecom , relating to people in the U.K. The headline results show that the traditional generational stereotypes in relation to technology use and adaptation are not accurate. With five generations now working side by side in the workplace, it is important that companies adapt and take account of the different needs and experiences of workers. They survey was based on a review of 7,385 companies.